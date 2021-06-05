 Skip to main content
Friday's best hitting performances
Friday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Eli Hill, Freeburg (vs Althoff)33242001000
Ryan Williams, Liberty (KC) (vs CBC)44041001000
Noah Hargraves, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Jefferson City)33041001000
Jacob Rowold, Valmeyer (vs New Athens)22230011000
Cole Keller, Grain Valley (vs Summit)22130101000
Caleb Copeland, Edwardsville (vs Collinsville)22130001000
Hayden Moore, Edwardsville (vs Collinsville)1324001333
Aiden Watson, Liberty (KC) (vs CBC)22220001000
Brayden Biggs, Belleville West (vs Alton)33020001000
John Rea, Triad (vs Olney Richland County)2313100666
Jake Radosevich, Triad (vs Olney Richland County)2313000666
Matthew Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Mulberry Grove)1323001333
Hayden Ott, Freeburg (vs Althoff)2303000666
Drew Graves, Columbia (vs Gibault)2422010500
Mason Hamon, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)22110001000
AJ Sutberry, Father McGivney (vs Mulberry Grove)11211001000
Tommy Strubhart, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)11110001000
Dylan Bates, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Jefferson City)1203000500
Grant Oster, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)2302100666
Drew Watts, Triad (vs Olney Richland County)3411100750
