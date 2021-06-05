Friday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Eli Hill, Freeburg (vs Althoff)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Ryan Williams, Liberty (KC) (vs CBC)
|4
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Noah Hargraves, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Jefferson City)
|3
|3
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Jacob Rowold, Valmeyer (vs New Athens)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Cole Keller, Grain Valley (vs Summit)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Caleb Copeland, Edwardsville (vs Collinsville)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Hayden Moore, Edwardsville (vs Collinsville)
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Aiden Watson, Liberty (KC) (vs CBC)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Brayden Biggs, Belleville West (vs Alton)
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|John Rea, Triad (vs Olney Richland County)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Jake Radosevich, Triad (vs Olney Richland County)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Matthew Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Mulberry Grove)
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Hayden Ott, Freeburg (vs Althoff)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Drew Graves, Columbia (vs Gibault)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|500
|Mason Hamon, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|AJ Sutberry, Father McGivney (vs Mulberry Grove)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Tommy Strubhart, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Dylan Bates, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Jefferson City)
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Grant Oster, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Drew Watts, Triad (vs Olney Richland County)
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750