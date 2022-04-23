 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
John Butka, John Burroughs (vs MICDS)7.07011012
Caleb Durbin, Triad (vs Kelly)4.07011010
Austin Brown, Triad (vs Cape Notre Dame)4.211010012
Brenan Goering, St. Charles West (vs Orchard Farm)5.05011102
Mitchell Schleeper, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Kirkwood)7.03011013
Trace Jennings, Principia (vs Gateway Science Academy)3.07011203
Braiden Boschen, Hazelwood West (vs Winfield)7.05011026
Carson Ott, Freeburg (vs New Athens)4.08010012
Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Odin)4.08010020
Nate Moore, Festus (vs Hillsboro)6.09010142
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Liberty (KC))6.03010113
Carter Hollingsworth, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Hazelwood West)6.04010116
Hayden Boyd, Seckman (vs Fort Zumwalt North)5.07010225
Jacob Bleisch, Althoff (vs Roxana)3.05010105
Zach Thelen, Marquette (vs Parkway South)4.05010215
Jude Green, Gibault (vs Trico)3.25010123
Blayne Kapp, Highland (vs Alton)4.05010032
Alec Marchetto, Edwardsville (vs Liberty North)4.02010022
Nate Pruneau, Crystal City (vs Bismarck)6.23010143
Jake Baldwin, Washington (vs St. Charles)1.12010203
