Friday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|John Butka, John Burroughs (vs MICDS)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Caleb Durbin, Triad (vs Kelly)
|4.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Austin Brown, Triad (vs Cape Notre Dame)
|4.2
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Brenan Goering, St. Charles West (vs Orchard Farm)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Mitchell Schleeper, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Kirkwood)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Trace Jennings, Principia (vs Gateway Science Academy)
|3.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Braiden Boschen, Hazelwood West (vs Winfield)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Carson Ott, Freeburg (vs New Athens)
|4.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Odin)
|4.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Nate Moore, Festus (vs Hillsboro)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Liberty (KC))
|6.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Carter Hollingsworth, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Hazelwood West)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Hayden Boyd, Seckman (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Jacob Bleisch, Althoff (vs Roxana)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Zach Thelen, Marquette (vs Parkway South)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Jude Green, Gibault (vs Trico)
|3.2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Blayne Kapp, Highland (vs Alton)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Alec Marchetto, Edwardsville (vs Liberty North)
|4.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Nate Pruneau, Crystal City (vs Bismarck)
|6.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Jake Baldwin, Washington (vs St. Charles)
|1.1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3