Friday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Tony Knight, Hancock (vs Maplewood-RH)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Cale Schuchman, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Connor Davenport, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Francis Howell)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jack Velino, O'Fallon (vs Freeburg)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Seth Woodall, Wesclin (vs Nashville)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|Jack Bussen, Lutheran South (vs Elsberry)
|5.1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|JD Hutton, Triad (vs Belleville East)
|4.1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|5
|1
|8
|Joseph Chiarodo, Edwardsville (vs Jerseyville)
|3.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson Corcoran, Maplewood-RH (vs Hancock)
|6.2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Zane Schrage, Breese Central (vs North Clay)
|6.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|8
|Kamden Casey, Freeburg (vs O'Fallon)
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|Bauer Dalke, Althoff (vs Alton)
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|1
|8
|Peyton Caples, Francis Howell North (vs Westminster)
|2.0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gavin Rentfro, Francis Howell North (vs Westminster)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|9
|Dillon Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Elsberry)
|1.2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Bayless)
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Alton)
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jake Holder, Edwardsville (vs Jerseyville)
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Andrew Brackensiek, Francis Howell (vs Edwardsville)
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0