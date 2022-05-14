 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Tony Knight, Hancock (vs Maplewood-RH)7.010011015
Cale Schuchman, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield)5.08011002
Connor Davenport, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)7.04011004
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Francis Howell)6.06010012
Jack Velino, O'Fallon (vs Freeburg)7.03011116
Seth Woodall, Wesclin (vs Nashville)7.05011052
Jack Bussen, Lutheran South (vs Elsberry)5.17010026
JD Hutton, Triad (vs Belleville East)4.16010518
Joseph Chiarodo, Edwardsville (vs Jerseyville)3.00010002
Jackson Corcoran, Maplewood-RH (vs Hancock)6.29000207
Zane Schrage, Breese Central (vs North Clay)6.02010428
Kamden Casey, Freeburg (vs O'Fallon)6.04001206
Bauer Dalke, Althoff (vs Alton)4.03010518
Peyton Caples, Francis Howell North (vs Westminster)2.03100010
Gavin Rentfro, Francis Howell North (vs Westminster)5.03010429
Dillon Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Elsberry)1.22100002
Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Bayless)2.04000011
Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Alton)1.03000001
Jake Holder, Edwardsville (vs Jerseyville)3.02000105
Andrew Brackensiek, Francis Howell (vs Edwardsville)2.02000010
