Friday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Brady Heinzmann, Carlyle (vs Freeburg)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Noah Hargraves, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Gavin Batson, Centralia, Illinois (vs Carbondale)
|7.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Cashen Schranz, Maplewood-RH (vs Trinity)
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Alec Bonvicino, Granite City (vs Civic Memorial)
|7.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|6
|Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Tyler Charlton, CBC (vs SLUH)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|9
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Mount Olive)
|7.0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Brock Barton, Belleville East (vs Mascoutah)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5
|Christian Floyd, Roxana (vs Gibault)
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan Bollinger, Gibault (vs Roxana)
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Evan Weber, O'Fallon (vs Waterloo)
|3.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Austin York, Freeburg (vs Carlyle)
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Connor House, Roxana (vs Gibault)
|6.0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|Elijah Kjellberg, Parkway Central (vs Westminster)
|2.2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Reid Well, Vandalia (vs Neoga)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mike Larson, O'Fallon (vs Waterloo)
|3.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Luke Amezcua, Parkway Central (vs Westminster)
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Ian Heflin, Civic Memorial (vs Granite City)
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|JD Hutton, Triad (vs Columbia)
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4