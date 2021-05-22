 Skip to main content
Friday's best pitching performances
Friday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Brady Heinzmann, Carlyle (vs Freeburg)7.012011011
Noah Hargraves, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)7.07011014
Gavin Batson, Centralia, Illinois (vs Carbondale)7.02011105
Cashen Schranz, Maplewood-RH (vs Trinity)3.06011004
Alec Bonvicino, Granite City (vs Civic Memorial)7.00011306
Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)5.05011225
Tyler Charlton, CBC (vs SLUH)5.06011319
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Mount Olive)7.012000012
Brock Barton, Belleville East (vs Mascoutah)7.06010345
Christian Floyd, Roxana (vs Gibault)1.01010000
Ryan Bollinger, Gibault (vs Roxana)6.14000310
Evan Weber, O'Fallon (vs Waterloo)3.06000103
Austin York, Freeburg (vs Carlyle)6.04001036
Connor House, Roxana (vs Gibault)6.08000328
Elijah Kjellberg, Parkway Central (vs Westminster)2.22010244
Reid Well, Vandalia (vs Neoga)3.01000012
Mike Larson, O'Fallon (vs Waterloo)3.04000031
Luke Amezcua, Parkway Central (vs Westminster)2.12000213
Ian Heflin, Civic Memorial (vs Granite City)2.12000121
JD Hutton, Triad (vs Columbia)5.05000054
