Friday's best pitching performances
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Fox)6.19010013
Gabe Kerr, Lutheran South (vs Duchesne)5.08011021
Hunter Dill, De Soto (vs Festus)7.010011129
Joseph Rego, St. Clair (vs Pacific)7.05011330
Zach Molden, Lutheran North (vs DuBourg)6.09011243
Michael Filarski, Clayton (vs MICDS)7.05011134
Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs Parkway North)3.01011001
Brennan Jones, Collinsville (vs Centralia, Illinois)5.06011235
Andrew Wieneke, Civic Memorial (vs Wood River)2.04010000
Christian Lee, Lafayette (vs Eureka)1.24010000
Alec Bonvicino, Granite City (vs Waterloo)5.05010216
Zander Parson, St. Pius X (vs Perryville)2.03010002
Billy Walker, University City (vs Hazelwood Central)5.212010563
Ean DiPasquale, Belleville East (vs Althoff)4.03010121
Lucas Eigenman, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan)2.22010104
Conrad Heppler, Edwardsville (vs Jerseyville)3.22010021
Trey Watson, Brentwood (vs Valley Park)4.02010208
Kaden Vielweber, New Athens (vs Lebanon, Illinois)1.01010000
Clayton Mallard, Highland (vs Teutopolis)5.04010328
Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Alton Marquette)3.24010041
