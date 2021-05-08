Friday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Fox)
|6.1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Gabe Kerr, Lutheran South (vs Duchesne)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Hunter Dill, De Soto (vs Festus)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Joseph Rego, St. Clair (vs Pacific)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Zach Molden, Lutheran North (vs DuBourg)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Michael Filarski, Clayton (vs MICDS)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs Parkway North)
|3.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brennan Jones, Collinsville (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Andrew Wieneke, Civic Memorial (vs Wood River)
|2.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christian Lee, Lafayette (vs Eureka)
|1.2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alec Bonvicino, Granite City (vs Waterloo)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|Zander Parson, St. Pius X (vs Perryville)
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Billy Walker, University City (vs Hazelwood Central)
|5.2
|12
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6
|3
|Ean DiPasquale, Belleville East (vs Althoff)
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Lucas Eigenman, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2.2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Conrad Heppler, Edwardsville (vs Jerseyville)
|3.2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Trey Watson, Brentwood (vs Valley Park)
|4.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|Kaden Vielweber, New Athens (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clayton Mallard, Highland (vs Teutopolis)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8
|Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Alton Marquette)
|3.2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1