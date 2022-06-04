 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
T Roehler, Blue Springs South (vs Lindbergh)6.17010022
T Schlageter, Joliet Catholic (vs Columbia)6.08010115
Nate Moore, Festus (vs Willard)2.23010000
Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Blue Springs South)7.011001218
Landon Fulk, Platte County (vs Fort Zumwalt East)4.26010134
Clayton Hopfinger, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)2.03010011
T Wisdom, Liberty North (vs Francis Howell)3.01010011
D Coda, Joliet Catholic (vs Columbia)1.03100000
Lukas McGill, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Platte County)6.04001517
Mason Schirmer , Festus (vs Willard)5.15000333
Cameron Krause, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)2.01000001
Caleb Miller, Francis Howell (vs Liberty North)3.01000110
J Downing, Liberty North (vs Francis Howell)4.01000014
Darren Luchetti, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)1.03000010
Joe Chouinard, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)1.03000010
K Biellier, Willard (vs Festus)3.17000142
Sawyer Allen, Platte County (vs Fort Zumwalt East)1.23000204
C Wilken, Willard (vs Festus)4.16000336
Ryker Keller, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)1.02000010
Logan Mueller, Columbia (vs Joliet Catholic)5.01000326
