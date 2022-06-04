Friday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|T Roehler, Blue Springs South (vs Lindbergh)
|6.1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|T Schlageter, Joliet Catholic (vs Columbia)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Nate Moore, Festus (vs Willard)
|2.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Blue Springs South)
|7.0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|8
|Landon Fulk, Platte County (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|4.2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Clayton Hopfinger, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T Wisdom, Liberty North (vs Francis Howell)
|3.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D Coda, Joliet Catholic (vs Columbia)
|1.0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lukas McGill, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Platte County)
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|7
|Mason Schirmer , Festus (vs Willard)
|5.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Cameron Krause, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Caleb Miller, Francis Howell (vs Liberty North)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J Downing, Liberty North (vs Francis Howell)
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Darren Luchetti, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Joe Chouinard, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K Biellier, Willard (vs Festus)
|3.1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Sawyer Allen, Platte County (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|1.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C Wilken, Willard (vs Festus)
|4.1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Ryker Keller, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Logan Mueller, Columbia (vs Joliet Catholic)
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6