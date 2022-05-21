Friday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Austin Happel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Drew Politte, Lindbergh (vs Seckman)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|John Butka, John Burroughs (vs Priory)
|6.1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Austin Brown, Triad (vs Marion)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7
|2
|Kamden Casey, Freeburg (vs Carterville)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Wesclin)
|6.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Jack Bussen, Lutheran South (vs Mehlville)
|4.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs O'Fallon)
|6.0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tate Ramey, St. Pius X (vs West County (Leadwood))
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mason Seigel, Parkway Central (vs Chaminade)
|4.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Jimmy Temprano, Priory (vs John Burroughs)
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|8
|J Whitter, West County (Leadwood) (vs St. Pius X)
|6.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Dylan Mannino, Belleville East (vs Belleville West)
|4.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Mehlville)
|5.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Andrew Merseal, St. Pius X (vs West County (Leadwood))
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs New Berlin)
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Marcus Payne, Piasa Southwestern (vs New Berlin)
|3.2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|Andrew Brackensiek, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gavin Matchell, Washington (vs Helias)
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1