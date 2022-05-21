 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Austin Happel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto)7.010011030
Drew Politte, Lindbergh (vs Seckman)7.04011224
John Butka, John Burroughs (vs Priory)6.16010021
Austin Brown, Triad (vs Marion)7.011011072
Kamden Casey, Freeburg (vs Carterville)5.04011134
Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Wesclin)6.03010324
Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)6.06010145
Jack Bussen, Lutheran South (vs Mehlville)4.02010022
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs O'Fallon)6.09000012
Tate Ramey, St. Pius X (vs West County (Leadwood))1.01010001
Mason Seigel, Parkway Central (vs Chaminade)4.00010116
Jimmy Temprano, Priory (vs John Burroughs)6.04001318
J Whitter, West County (Leadwood) (vs St. Pius X)6.20000303
Dylan Mannino, Belleville East (vs Belleville West)4.06000031
Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Mehlville)5.07000335
Andrew Merseal, St. Pius X (vs West County (Leadwood))1.01100030
Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs New Berlin)2.12000010
Marcus Payne, Piasa Southwestern (vs New Berlin)3.25000217
Andrew Brackensiek, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)1.01000000
Gavin Matchell, Washington (vs Helias)1.20000001
