Friday's best pitching performances

Fort Zumwalt West falls short of first title in Class 6 final that ends after midnight
Freeburg shows appetite for victory to claim regional final over Mater Dei
O'Fallon halts Edwardsville's long win streak, advances to 4A sectional final
O'Fallon continues upswing by blanking Granite City to earn sectional semifinal berth
Wibbenmeyer erases bad memory, helps Columbia down Breese Central for regional crown
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)
|5.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Columbia)
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
