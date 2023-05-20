Friday's best pitching performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 IP Minimum)PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHAAlex Bryan, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)7.04011116Brayden Prott, Civic Memorial (vs Effingham)3.03000112 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Early triple play helps Valley Park rally in district final against St. Pius X Valley Park senior Isaiah Rose could be called Houdini after his performance Wednesday. Liberty's Jung throws Liberty past Troy to reach district semifinals TROY, Mo. — Alexander Jung and his defense held a tight lid on a potent Troy Buchanan offense inning and after inning. Williams' masterful job in relief helps Lafayette top rival Marquette in district quarterfinal thriller CLARKSON VALLEY — Sam Williams admitted the situation looked dire, but he also had supreme confidence in himself. Alton Marquette turns tables on Althoff by winning 2A playoff opener ALTON — Sophomore starter Andrew Zacha took a final exam Monday and believed he earned a good grade. Yarberry's gem twirls Timberland past Francis Howell Central in district opener The Wolves got a complete-game shutout from St. Louis University signee to win a nailbiter.