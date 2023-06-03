Friday's best pitching performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 IP Minimum)PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHAKameron Hanvey, Gibault (vs Goreville)6.29010339 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Francis Howell uses big inning to knock off De Smet, return to Class 6 semifinals The Vikings scored seven runs in the fourth inning to pull away. John Burroughs advances to first state championship game since 2002 OZARK — Calvin Gelle was sprinting to second base Wednesday when he saw the call come in from the dugout. John Burroughs slams past Springfield Catholic to win Class 4 championship The Bombers won their last 25 games of the season and earned their first state title since 2002. Schreckenberg, Voegele power Columbia past Father McGivney in power-packed 2A sectional final BREESE — Alex Schreckenberg measures success by the color of his uniform. Baseball spotlight: Schenck brothers ready for one last ride with John Burroughs KENNETT — Julian Schenck and Brady Schenck are going to lace up their cleats for the last time for the John Burroughs baseball team this week.