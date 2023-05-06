Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Marcus Payne, Piasa Southwestern (vs Greenville)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Grant Trentmann, Washington (vs Francis Howell)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|C.J. Lake, Oakville (vs Parkway North)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Andrew Hendrickson, Edwardsville (vs Chatham Glenwood)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Joshua Bayless, Principia (vs Lutheran North)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Wilson Decker, Hazelwood West (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|7.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Brayden Montgomery, Festus (vs De Soto)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Caleb Mues, Parkway Central (vs Parkway West)
|5.1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Alex Bryan, Francis Howell (vs Washington)
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Noah Foster, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles)
|3.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Mason Lee, Pattonville (vs Ladue)
|4.2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Eli Skidmore, Francis Howell (vs Washington)
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Gus Dilorenzo, Webster Groves (vs St. Dominic)
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Jack Enger, John Burroughs (vs St. Charles West)
|2.1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Evan Piwowarski, Francis Howell (vs Washington)
|2.0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Christian Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg)
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nolan Veto, Waterloo (vs Althoff)
|3.0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Blake Whitney, Valley Park (vs University City)
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Dawson Kuper, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|Drew Patrick, Webster Groves (vs St. Dominic)
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0