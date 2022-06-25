Friday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
JOLIET — Gannon Burns was motivated by his brother’s experience Saturday.
MHSBCA Rankings
JOLIET — Montrez West emerged as an unlikely hero Friday.
Bill Funkhouser shifted nervously in his seat Monday at Illinois Wesleyan University's Jack Horenberger Field.
DECATUR, Ill. — Triad’s offense went stone cold Monday.
OZARK — Darin Scott knows baseball can be a cruel sport.
Mike Menley shared a look with his two seniors as they celebrated on the field in East Prairie.
