 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday's best pitching performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Tyler Timmerman, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Lutheran St. Charles)7.014011112
Mason Schirmer , Festus (vs De Soto)7.012011042
Drew Politte, Lindbergh (vs Fox)7.06011013
John Butka, John Burroughs (vs Webster Groves)6.070112110
Austin Happel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro)6.180102010
Zane Schrage, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)6.00010001
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Farina South Central)5.08010143
Logan Stewart, St. Louis Patriots (vs Carrollton Storm)3.05010213
Landon McKinnon, Triad (vs Columbia)2.11010020
Caden Laslie, Alton (vs Roxana)4.01010033
Alex Siatos, Alton (vs Roxana)3.01200011
Ryker Keller, Father McGivney (vs Farina South Central)1.11100000
Chase Knebel, Highland (vs Chatham Glenwood)4.00010133
Elias Thies, Roxana (vs Alton)4.18000108
Blaise Pearson, Highland (vs Chatham Glenwood)3.02100113
Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)1.00100000
Joseph Chiarodo, Edwardsville (vs Teutopolis)4.04000121
Connor Detering, St. Louis Patriots (vs Carrollton Storm)4.04000125
Ryan Leuthauser, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Liberty (Wentzville))4.060003112
Henry Bertel, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Liberty (Wentzville))2.01000011
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News