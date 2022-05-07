Friday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Tyler Timmerman, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Mason Schirmer , Festus (vs De Soto)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Drew Politte, Lindbergh (vs Fox)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|John Butka, John Burroughs (vs Webster Groves)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|10
|Austin Happel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro)
|6.1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|10
|Zane Schrage, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)
|6.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Farina South Central)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Logan Stewart, St. Louis Patriots (vs Carrollton Storm)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Landon McKinnon, Triad (vs Columbia)
|2.1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Caden Laslie, Alton (vs Roxana)
|4.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Alex Siatos, Alton (vs Roxana)
|3.0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ryker Keller, Father McGivney (vs Farina South Central)
|1.1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chase Knebel, Highland (vs Chatham Glenwood)
|4.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Elias Thies, Roxana (vs Alton)
|4.1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Blaise Pearson, Highland (vs Chatham Glenwood)
|3.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)
|1.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joseph Chiarodo, Edwardsville (vs Teutopolis)
|4.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Connor Detering, St. Louis Patriots (vs Carrollton Storm)
|4.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Ryan Leuthauser, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|4.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|12
|Henry Bertel, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1