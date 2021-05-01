 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's best pitching performances
0 comments

Friday's best pitching performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
James Range, New Athens (vs Dupo)7.013011105
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Webster Groves)7.07011005
Jeffrey Keith, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)7.05011004
Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Wood River)4.010010010
Brayden Ramsey, Highland (vs Gibault)7.06011131
Gavin Matchell, Washington (vs Chaminade)7.06011025
Connor Davenport, Orchard Farm (vs Maplewood-RH)5.05011116
Kannon Walker, Belleville East (vs Belleville West)5.29010224
Conrad Heppler, Edwardsville (vs Alton Marquette)5.08010123
Alan Guzman, Gateway Legacy Christian (vs Warrenton)6.19010241
Josh Moritz, Parkway Central (vs Oakville)6.29010243
Tate Ramey, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum)4.13010003
Devon Kahrhoff, Wesclin (vs Salem, Illinois)4.06010116
Luke Wright, Parkway West (vs Lafayette)5.06010225
Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Columbia)5.26010227
Garrett Schmitz, St. Louis Patriots (vs Northside Houston Falcons)3.03010006
Joey Ursul, Whitfield (vs Metro)2.14010012
Nate Laesch, Lutheran North (vs Ritenour)2.02010011
Cooper Thomas, Parkway North (vs St. Mary's)4.15010235
Matt Buchanan, Westminster (vs Priory)1.12010110
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports