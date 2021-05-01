Friday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|James Range, New Athens (vs Dupo)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Webster Groves)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Jeffrey Keith, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Wood River)
|4.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brayden Ramsey, Highland (vs Gibault)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Gavin Matchell, Washington (vs Chaminade)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Connor Davenport, Orchard Farm (vs Maplewood-RH)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Kannon Walker, Belleville East (vs Belleville West)
|5.2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Conrad Heppler, Edwardsville (vs Alton Marquette)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Alan Guzman, Gateway Legacy Christian (vs Warrenton)
|6.1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Josh Moritz, Parkway Central (vs Oakville)
|6.2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Tate Ramey, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum)
|4.1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Devon Kahrhoff, Wesclin (vs Salem, Illinois)
|4.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Luke Wright, Parkway West (vs Lafayette)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Columbia)
|5.2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Garrett Schmitz, St. Louis Patriots (vs Northside Houston Falcons)
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Joey Ursul, Whitfield (vs Metro)
|2.1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Nate Laesch, Lutheran North (vs Ritenour)
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cooper Thomas, Parkway North (vs St. Mary's)
|4.1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Matt Buchanan, Westminster (vs Priory)
|1.1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0