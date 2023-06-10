JOLIET — Edwardsville High manager Tim Funkhouser has gone to great lengths to treat his son Cole like just another player.

The veteran field boss slipped up ever so slightly on Saturday night.

Cole delivered a tie-breaking single in the sixth inning to lift the Tigers to a 6-4 win over Brother Rice in the Class 4A championship game at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet.

"It really hit me as a Dad moment," Tim said.

Cole, a senior, slapped a two-out single to bring in senior Kayden Jennings with the go-ahead run.

"Right as I rounded first, I looked back and saw him," Cole said of his father. "He was smiling and clapping.

It just made everything that we've done together over these years complete."

Edwardsville (33-9) captured back-to-back titles for the first time in the long history of the highly-successful program. It also claimed its fifth crown to go with titles in 2022, 2019, 1998 and 1990.

Tim and Cole have shared numerous father-son bonding moments during their three seasons together.

Yet Tim still refused to cut Cole any slack in practice and during games.

"He's just another player like everyone else," said Jennings, who had two hits and added an insurance RBI in the seventh. "No special favors."

Explained Tim, "I tried not to coach him any different although I probably get on him a little more."

The Funkhouser's got the thrill of celebrating a state title for the second year in a row on the artificial turf in Will County.

"I couldn't ask for it to end any better," said Cole, who will continue his career at the University of Central Missouri. "Just being here, enjoying this, it's something I will never forget."

The Tigers, who closed the season on a 10-game winning streak, bolted out to leads of 3-0 and 4-2 before re-claiming the momentum after Brother Rice (26-16) tied the contest with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth.

"We were still pretty confident," Edwardsville senior slugger Riley Iffrig said. "We given up leads before, we knew how to react."

Cole Funkhouser also kick-started a three-run explosion in the first inning by smashing the first pitch of the game up the middle for a hit.

Edwardsville received a gutsy performance from a pitching staff that was without senior ace Logan Geggus, who missed the final four tournament with an injury.

Junior Alec Marchetto led the way with three impressive innings of relief. He came on in the fifth and retired seven successive batters and eventually recorded five strikeouts to pick up the win.

Senior starter Andrew Hendrickson went four strong innings allowed three earned run on four hits. Hendrickson, the son of St. Louis University baseball coach Darin Hendrickson, picked up a save in each of the previous two contests including a four-pitch effort in a 7-3 win over York in the semifinal round on Friday.

The Tigers continued a trend of first-inning eruptions by scoring three times. It was the fourth successive game in which they have tallied in the opening frame.

Iffrig drew a walk to follow Cole Funkhouser's leadoff rocket. Caeleb Copeland, who shined in right field the entire post season, was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Hendrickson followed with a run-scoring ground out. Lucas Huebner then drilled a two-run single up the middle.

Lucas Krebs pumped the lead to 4-2 with a run-scoring hit in the fourth.

Jennings began the game-winning rally with a one-out double . Krebs drew a walk to set the stage for Cole Funkhouser's biggest hit of a stellar career.

"I'm so blessed," Tim Funkhouser said.

Jennings and sophomore Joseph Chiarodo added two hits each to the nine-hit attack. Jennings pounded the first homer of his high school career in the semifinal round.

"In (batting practice) before both games, I just felt like my timing was there and my swing had no flaws," Jennings said.

The Tigers played well during the regular season and put together winning streaks of seven and six games.

But this group simply took off during the post-season.

Edwardsville was making its 18th trip to the state tournament, an IHSA record. The Tigers have won three championships in the four years the event has been held since 2019.

Brother Rice, a private school from Chicago, was searching for its second title and first since 1976.

The Crusaders were able to overcome the Tigers early blitz and grab the momentum heading into the final two frames.

"We weren't panicked, I thought we were having good at-bats," Brother Rice manager Sean McBride said. "It was a great effort by our guys. We have a tough bunch."