Funkhouser helps his own cause as Edwardsville beats O'Fallon

EDWARDSVILLE — Evan Funkhouser had to pause Saturday when he considered which he preferred more.

His nine strikeouts and win on the mound? Or his third home run of the season?

"Probably the home run," Funkhouser said. "I'm not really a home run guy, so it's more fun when that happens."

Funkhouser did a little bit of everything as Edwardsville defeated O'Fallon 8-4 in a Southwestern Conference baseball game at Tom Pile Field.

Edwardsville (12-3, 4-0 SWC), the No. 1-ranked large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, swept the regular-season series from O'Fallon for the first time since 2015.

"It's a great win," Funkhouser said.

After starting the season 4-1, O'Fallon (5-5, 0-2 SWC) has dropped four of its last five games.

"The inexperience is glaring, and when you roll four to five sophomores any year, there's a learning curve," O'Fallon coach Joe Bauer said.

O'Fallon's Will Millard went 2-for-3 at the plate with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Edwardsville junior Spencer Stearns and senior Hayden Moore each had two hits, with Moore picking up two triples.