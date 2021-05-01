Funkhouser helps his own cause as Edwardsville beats O'Fallon

EDWARDSVILLE — Evan Funkhouser had to pause Saturday when he considered which he preferred more.
His nine strikeouts and win on the mound? Or his third home run of the season?
"Probably the home run," Funkhouser said. "I'm not really a home run guy, so it's more fun when that happens."
Funkhouser did a little bit of everything as Edwardsville defeated O'Fallon 8-4 in a Southwestern Conference baseball game at Tom Pile Field.
Edwardsville (12-3, 4-0 SWC), the No. 1-ranked large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, swept the regular-season series from O'Fallon for the first time since 2015.
"It's a great win," Funkhouser said.
After starting the season 4-1, O'Fallon (5-5, 0-2 SWC) has dropped four of its last five games.
"The inexperience is glaring, and when you roll four to five sophomores any year, there's a learning curve," O'Fallon coach Joe Bauer said.
O'Fallon's Will Millard went 2-for-3 at the plate with a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Edwardsville junior Spencer Stearns and senior Hayden Moore each had two hits, with Moore picking up two triples.
Funkhouser went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, a home run and four RBI.
The 6-foot right-hander had been struggling at the plate, going 3-for-14 in his last four games.
"You can't think when you're up there and I've been thinking a lot when I've been up at the plate," Funkhouser said. "I cleared my head and let it swing."
After a rough first inning, Funkhouser settled in for five innings on the mound to earn his third win of the season.
He gave up one earned run on six hits.
"He battled on the mound," said Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser, Evan's father. "He didn't have his command early on but he was able to settle in there in the middle innings."