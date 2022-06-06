Funkhouser's hit sends Edwardsville to Class 4A state tournament with win over Plainfield North

BLOOMINGTON — There was a time when Edwardsville High junior Caeleb Copeland felt lost in the outfield.

"I didn't have much range and I wasn't too confident," he said.

Those days are long gone, as Copeland proved Monday afternoon.

Copeland made a game-saving diving catch with the go-ahead run on third base in the top of the seventh inning to help Edwardsville record a 3-2 win over Plainfield North in the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional at Jack Horenberger Field.

Junior Cole Funkhouser hit a two-out single up the middle to bring in Cade Hardy with the winning run that sent the SWC champs to their seventh final four.

Edwardsville (34-4) won for the 10th time in its last 11 games and will face Chicago Brother Rice (34-5) or Lincoln-Way West (24-6-1) in a state semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday in Joliet.

The Tigers will be looking for their first crown since winning the title in 2019.

And they have Copeland's much-improved defensive skills to thank for the state berth.

"Dynamic play," said Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser, Cole's father. "You have to have the game-on-the-line mentality — and he does that."

Plainfield North (18-12) rallied from a 2-0 hole to tie the game in the top of the seventh. The Chicago-area Tigers then put the go-ahead run on third with one away.

Dylan Evans sent a hard-hit sinking liner to right field. Copeland got a good jump on the ball, made a sliding catch, and hustled to his feet. He drilled a strong throw to the plate to hold the go-ahead run at third.

"Best play I've ever made," Copeland said.

Copeland began last season as a designated hitter before moving into the outfield on a part-time basis.

"He was probably about average to maybe even slightly below average at times in the outfield," Tim Funkhouser said. "He's (now) an above-average outfielder and it attributes to what he does every day."

Copeland said learning to increase his range in the outfield was the key to improving at the position.

"It's all about the reps," Copeland said. "Taking balls off the bat in batting practice. Going over it and over it."

Copeland never thought about playing the sinking liner on the hop.

"It was an easy dive," Copeland said. "That's a play I make 10 of out 10 times."

Copeland's web gem set his team up for a fantastic finish. Despite coughing up the late lead, Edwardsville went back to business in the bottom of the seventh.

Hardy began the rally with a hard-hit grounder to third that was ruled an error. He immediately stole second. Jacoby Roberson drew a walk to set the stage for Cole Funkhouser's line drive over the second base bag and into center field.

"I was seeing the ball pretty good from earlier in the game," Cole Funkhouser said. "I knew Hardy was on second, so if I got a ball out there, he would score. I got a good pitch to hit and made a good swing."

Edwardsville scored twice in the opening frame on a two-run double by Adam Powell. Spencer Stearns and Riley Iffrig began the rally with one-out singles.

It appeared as though those two runs would hold up as starter Stearns and reliever Alec Marchetto held Plainfield North to one hit through the first six innings.

But North put the first two runners on before trying the game on a single by M.J. Ansari.

"We battled, we stayed in there," Plainfield North coach John Darlington said. "That's baseball. Sometimes you get it done, sometimes you don't.

Tim Funkhouser breathed a sigh of relief after the nail-biter.

He was asked if the win was sweeter because his son came up with the biggest hit of the afternoon.

"You're proud for him, you're happy for him," Tim Funkhouser said. "I'm that way with all of our guys. I guess I've got a lot of kids."

Edwardsville will continue its rich tradition with another state trip up Interstate 55. It will be looking for its fourth title to go along with championships in 1990, 1998 and 2019.

"We're going to enjoy this while we can and then it's time to prepare in practice," Copeland said. "Got a couple more to win."

