Gateway Athletics, Central division, 2019 baseball all-conference:
Players of the year
UT Tyler Bastunas, sr., Timberland
OF Chase Kregman, sr., Liberty
Coaches of the year
Nick Clements, Liberty
Jason Theodorakos, Timberland
FIRST TEAM
P Braden Burcham, sr., Timberland
P Chase Hoeber, sr., Liberty
P Zach Robinson, sr., Fort Zumwalt South
C Logan Reidelberger, so., Fort Zumwalt South
IF Dylan Berhorst, sr., Timberland
IF Tyler Ferguson, sr., Fort Zumwalt East
IF Ryan Frazier, sr., Fort Zumwalt North
IF Chase Mitchell, sr., Liberty
IF Grant Stephens, sr., Fort Zumwalt South
OF Noah Mueller, sr., Fort Zumwalt North
OF Austin Neskas, jr., Timberland
OF Derick Reno, sr., Fort Zumwalt East
DH Dain Wilson, jr., Fort Zumwalt South
SECOND TEAM
P Blake Lawson, sr., Fort Zumwalt South
P Carter McCain, sr., Liberty
C Luke Paulus, sr., Liberty
IF Jake Ardrey, sr., Liberty
IF Nick Kaufmann, sr., Fort Zumwalt East
IF Jimmy Schaeffer, sr., Fort Zumwalt North
IF Jacob Steele, so., Fort Zumwalt South
IF Riley Stephens, sr., Fort Zumwalt South
OF Justin Dietiker, sr., Timberland
OF RJ Keen, sr., Fort Zumwalt South
OF Jared Kuchta, jr., Fort Zumwalt East
OF Brady Voss, sr., Liberty
UT Joe Hackmann, N/A, Washington
DH Joe McLaughlin, sr., Liberty