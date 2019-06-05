Subscribe for $99 and get a FREE t-shirt!

Gateway Athletics, Central division, 2019 baseball all-conference:

Players of the year

UT Tyler Bastunas, sr., Timberland

OF Chase Kregman, sr., Liberty

Coaches of the year

Nick Clements, Liberty

Jason Theodorakos, Timberland

FIRST TEAM

P Braden Burcham, sr., Timberland

P Chase Hoeber, sr., Liberty

P Zach Robinson, sr., Fort Zumwalt South

C Logan Reidelberger, so., Fort Zumwalt South

IF Dylan Berhorst, sr., Timberland

IF Tyler Ferguson, sr., Fort Zumwalt East

IF Ryan Frazier, sr., Fort Zumwalt North

IF Chase Mitchell, sr., Liberty

IF Grant Stephens, sr., Fort Zumwalt South

OF Noah Mueller, sr., Fort Zumwalt North

OF Austin Neskas, jr., Timberland

OF Derick Reno, sr., Fort Zumwalt East

DH Dain Wilson, jr., Fort Zumwalt South

SECOND TEAM

P Blake Lawson, sr., Fort Zumwalt South

P Carter McCain, sr., Liberty

C Luke Paulus, sr., Liberty

IF Jake Ardrey, sr., Liberty

IF Nick Kaufmann, sr., Fort Zumwalt East

IF Jimmy Schaeffer, sr., Fort Zumwalt North

IF Jacob Steele, so., Fort Zumwalt South

IF Riley Stephens, sr., Fort Zumwalt South

OF Justin Dietiker, sr., Timberland

OF RJ Keen, sr., Fort Zumwalt South

OF Jared Kuchta, jr., Fort Zumwalt East

OF Brady Voss, sr., Liberty

UT Joe Hackmann, N/A, Washington

DH Joe McLaughlin, sr., Liberty

Get the STL High School Sports newsletter!

athletes of the week • statistical leaders • the latest headlines • prep sports talk • scoreboard • news organized by school

I understand that registration constitutes agreement to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.