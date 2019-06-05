Subscribe for $99 and get a FREE t-shirt!

Gateway Athletics, South division, 2019 baseball all-conference:

Player of the year: OF Brenden Cooper sr., Howell Central

Coach of the year: Andrew Elmendorf, Troy

FIRST TEAM

P Kenny Bond, sr., Fort Zumwalt West

P Nick Gales, sr., Troy

C Cole Christman, sr., Fort Zumwalt West

IF Bailey Ford, sr., Troy

IF Matt James, so., Francis Howell

IF Drew Mize, sr., Fort Zumwalt West

IF Britton Robertson, jr., Fort Zumwalt West

IF Matt Schark, jr., Francis Howell

OF Dalton Grantham, sr., Francis Howell

OF Connor Howe, sr., Fort Zumwalt West

OF Logan Oliver, sr., Howell Central

UT Will Doherty, so., Francis Howell

DH Sammy Bennett, sr., Troy

SECOND TEAM

P Daniel Fick, sr., Francis Howell

P Tyler Kotsis, jr., Fort Zumwalt West

C Tyler McLaughlin, jr., Howell North

IF Allen Butterfield, jr., Howell Central

IF Carter Clark, jr., Fort Zumwalt West

IF Bryce Ruiz, jr., Howell North

IF Brady Stephan, jr., Fort Zumwalt West

IF Carson Subbert, so., Francis Howell

OF Adam Lewis, sr., Howell Central

OF Logan Scott, jr., Howell Central

OF Alex Stein, sr., Fort Zumwalt West

OF Dane Stuckey, sr., Troy

UT Kannon Cissell, so., Howell Central

DH Ryne Mapes, so., Holt

