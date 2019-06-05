Gateway Athletics, South division, 2019 baseball all-conference:
Player of the year: OF Brenden Cooper sr., Howell Central
Coach of the year: Andrew Elmendorf, Troy
FIRST TEAM
P Kenny Bond, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
P Nick Gales, sr., Troy
C Cole Christman, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
IF Bailey Ford, sr., Troy
IF Matt James, so., Francis Howell
IF Drew Mize, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
IF Britton Robertson, jr., Fort Zumwalt West
IF Matt Schark, jr., Francis Howell
OF Dalton Grantham, sr., Francis Howell
OF Connor Howe, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
OF Logan Oliver, sr., Howell Central
UT Will Doherty, so., Francis Howell
DH Sammy Bennett, sr., Troy
SECOND TEAM
P Daniel Fick, sr., Francis Howell
P Tyler Kotsis, jr., Fort Zumwalt West
C Tyler McLaughlin, jr., Howell North
IF Allen Butterfield, jr., Howell Central
IF Carter Clark, jr., Fort Zumwalt West
IF Bryce Ruiz, jr., Howell North
IF Brady Stephan, jr., Fort Zumwalt West
IF Carson Subbert, so., Francis Howell
OF Adam Lewis, sr., Howell Central
OF Logan Scott, jr., Howell Central
OF Alex Stein, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
OF Dane Stuckey, sr., Troy
UT Kannon Cissell, so., Howell Central
DH Ryne Mapes, so., Holt