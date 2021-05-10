Gateway Legacy claims first tournament championship

Castro also went the final three innings in relief of starter Alejandro Minyettty, who gave up one run on four hits over four innings. Both Castro and Minyetty struck out four batters each.

Fort Zumwalt East (18-6) was forced to pivot away from ace hurler Austin Young after he was sent home earlier in the day with an illness.

East handed the ball to freshman Eric Williams, who made his debut on the mound.

"When I texted him saying we had a late scratch because (Austin Young) wouldn't be able to make it, could you start?' His response was 'Let's go, coach.' Got to love that mentality," Fort Zumwalt East coach Russ Hill said.

Williams gave up four runs in his 2 1/3 innings.

"We kind of threw him to the wolves of a good hitting team," Hill said.

Williams was able to get three runs back at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBI and a home run.

Justin Smith went the final four innings, giving up two runs on four hits to keep the game within striking distance.

"He competes and those guys are good hitters," Hill said. "He only made one mistake, other than that, he's got good stuff to keep them off balance."