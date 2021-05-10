Gateway Legacy claims first tournament championship

ST. PETERS — Wilser Then saw his friend having a blast hitting bombs over the left-field fence.
The Gateway Legacy Christian junior catcher decided he wanted to join in on the fun.
"I felt like I had to have an answer," Then said.
Then and teammate Melvin Castro helped power Gateway Legacy Christian to its first tournament championship with a 9-5 victory over Fort Zumwalt East on Monday in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament title game at Fort Zumwalt East.
"It feels great," Gateway coach Mark Keller said. "These kids have been working hard all year. The last few tournaments have been rained out, but fortunately, we were able to reschedule this one."
Gateway Legacy (19-5), the No. 6 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, picked up its first tournament title in four tries this year. The Lions finished 11th in the Troy Classic to start off the season and third in the Potosi Tournament in mid-April.
Then and Castro had two hits each for the Florissant-based school - both of Castro's hits were home runs. The senior infielder crushed both shots over the left-field fence and collected five RBI.
"I was focused on trying to hit line drives," Castro said.
Although he enjoyed hitting his home runs, Castro was more impressed with Then's seventh-inning moonshot.
Castro also went the final three innings in relief of starter Alejandro Minyettty, who gave up one run on four hits over four innings. Both Castro and Minyetty struck out four batters each.
Fort Zumwalt East (18-6) was forced to pivot away from ace hurler Austin Young after he was sent home earlier in the day with an illness.
East handed the ball to freshman Eric Williams, who made his debut on the mound.
"When I texted him saying we had a late scratch because (Austin Young) wouldn't be able to make it, could you start?' His response was 'Let's go, coach.' Got to love that mentality," Fort Zumwalt East coach Russ Hill said.
Williams gave up four runs in his 2 1/3 innings.
"We kind of threw him to the wolves of a good hitting team," Hill said.
Williams was able to get three runs back at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBI and a home run.
Justin Smith went the final four innings, giving up two runs on four hits to keep the game within striking distance.
"He competes and those guys are good hitters," Hill said. "He only made one mistake, other than that, he's got good stuff to keep them off balance."
Keller and his players are enjoying their initial year of competitive action.
"The first time I saw the talent we had, I knew we had a chance to be really good," Keller said. "It was just a matter of time of figuring out where all the players needed to be playing."
Gateway Legacy is not eligible for the Missouri State High School Activities Association post-season. Its season will come to a close Friday against De Smet.