Geary's big hit helps lead Valley Park past St. Pius X in Class 3 sectional

VALLEY PARK — Will Geary stepped into the batter’s box in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday afternoon and remembered his previous at-bat.

He struck out on four pitches — all fastballs up in the zone.

So, with his Valley Park High baseball team ahead by a run, the freshman leadoff hitter figured he’d get another high heater.

And he made the adjustment.

Geary’s one-out, two-run triple to right-center field, his biggest hit of the season, helped the Hawks clinch a 10-6 win over St. Pius X in a Class 3 sectional at Valley Park.

“I got it and hit it,” Geary said.

With its 11th consecutive victory, Valley Park (18-4) advanced to face East Prairie (22-5) in a Class 3 state quarterfinal Thursday at a time and place to be determined.

The Hawks are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, when they lost to Hallsville. In 2017, the Hawks finished as the Class 3 runner-up.

Tuesday’s win was the first for Valley Park over St. Pius X since at least before 2000, according STLhighschoolsports.com records, snapping a streak of 11 losses to the Lancers.

“It’s been a while,” Hawks coach Mike Menley said. “They’re a good ballclub, and they always have a good, quality team over there. … I don’t know if they were looking past us or not, but we knew we were going to play them a lot better today.”

Better, the Hawks played.

On April 18, the two teams met on the same field. The Lancers won 11-6, and the Hawks committed a handful of errors and hit multiple batters.

Tuesday’s affair was much cleaner defensively.

Perhaps the biggest defensive play of the afternoon came from the arm of Hawks freshman left fielder Clark Menley. Already having surrendered a run and with runners on first and second, Menley fired a dart from left to junior catcher Sean Ward, who tagged out St. Pius X’s Zander Street to end the inning and preserve Valley Park’s 7-5 lead.

“That’s huge,” Mike Menley said. “These freshmen that have come in, nothing fazes them. They come in, they are confident, they have confidence in their ability to come out and play and work hard.”

Valley Park took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, thanks to a disciplined approach at the plate. The Hawks cranked out three hits, received a walk and benefited off an untimely infield error in the inning. Lancers’ starter Tate Ramey was pulled after recording just one out in the frame. The senior right-hander, who has dealt with rib and arm injuries the last few weeks, walked a hitter and yielded three singles.

“We thought Tate was going to be fine, and he’s been hurt and seemed like he was going to be fine, and he wasn’t himself,” St. Pius X coach Edward Moreno said.

Nate Schwer gave the Lancers three innings of relief, but he allowed five runs and walked three. The Hawks did the most damage against Schwer in the fourth inning, when they pushed three more runs across to open a 7-3 lead.

“Just a lot of things to fight through,” Moreno said. “They did a great job of hitting the ball and putting pressure on us.”

Junior Isaiah Rose started for the Hawks, and the side-armer dodged trouble more than once and did just enough to keep his team in front. He got put of a third-inning jam with a strikeout and a groundout to stop the bleeding after St. Pius X cut the deficit to 4-3. Another groundout in the fourth limited the damage again. The Hawks' right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowed six runs, including five earned, off eight hits, walked two, struck out four and hit five.

“If we play clean behind him and he’s got a little trouble sometimes with hitting batters and no free bases,” Mike Menley said. “Do that and play clean behind him, and it gives us a good chance.”

Freshman Gavin Hubbard came on in relief of Rose and recorded a five-out save. He got some much-needed breathing room, thanks to Geary’s fourth triple of the season.

“We’ve all played in big spots this year,” Geary said. “It’s just another game. Take it one game at a time, one play at a time.”

