Giacoletto delivers Triad to a walkoff win over Mascoutah

TROY, Ill. — Gabe Giacoletto missed a chance earlier in the game Monday to drive home a run from third base.

When he got a second opportunity, an errant pitch took the bat out of his hand.

When presented with a third chance, the Triad senior made sure there wouldn't be a fourth opportunity.

Giacoletto's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth delivered Triad to a 2-1 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Mascoutah at Triad High School.

"He's been around for a while," Triad coach Jesse Bugger said. "We had a bit of faith that he would calm himself down and get the job done."

Triad (18-3, 4-0 MVC), the No. 10 ranked large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, picked up its third straight win over Mascoutah.

It's the 12th straight conference win for the defending conference champs. with its last loss coming nearly a year ago, a 4-3 loss to Highland on April 29, 2021.

Giacoletto had a chance to tie up the game in the fifth inning but struck out swinging. After getting plunked by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh, the senior flushed those at-bats away quickly as he stepped into the batter's box in the ninth inning.

"I had good swings all day," Giacoletto said. "I just had to keep my head down and not do too much."

After a leadoff triple by Carter Vandever, two intentional walks to load the bases and an incredible defensive play, Giacoletto got his chance to be a hero. Facing a 1-1 count, the senior infielder blasted it up the middle, past the drawn-in infield and Carter Vandever trotted home for the game-winning run while his teammates mobbed him on the infield.

"Everyone was on me," Giacoletto said. "I got water thrown in my face, just an amazing moment."

Before Giacoletto stepped into the box in the bottom half of the ninth, he had to do a quick reset in his mind after watching a highlight-reel play by Mascoutah's Alex Dunson. Triad senior Reed Wendler smashed a line drive up the middle before Dunson came flying out of nowhere to rob the would-be hit.

"That ball was smoked," Bugger said. "That was a special play by the second basemen. I don't know how that didn't get by him."

Giacoletto admitted that he was on already on his way to first base to tackle his teammate in celebration.

"I was ready to celebrate," Giacoletto said.

Giacoletto delivered the win for Triad, but Wendler forced extras with a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the seventh with two outs after Mascoutah (15-5, 3-2 MVC) freshman starter Austin Musso nearly slammed the door on the second complete game of his career.

"Musso did an absolutely fantastic job," Mascoutah coach Don Eddy said. "I couldn't have asked for anything more out of him. He did his job tonight."

The freshman went seven innings, giving up 1 unearned run on six hits and striking out seven.

As impressive as the Musso was, Triad senior Connor Bain was every bit as dominant as his counterpart.

The Drury University commit went seven innings, giving up 1 unearned run on three hits and striking out 13 batters before sophomore Brady Coon threw the final two innings, striking out four and giving up one hit.

"I was just filling up the zone and getting ahead early," Bain said. "Getting that first out in every inning really helped."

The Triad lefty was perfect through four innings and struck out 10 Mascoutah batters in a row.

"I kept counting (those strikeouts), I was getting bored out there in the field," Giacoletto said.

The perfect game was broken up by Mascoutah's Jayden Mueller's leadoff single in the fifth inning.

