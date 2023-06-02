PEORIA — Kameron Hanvey was in the middle of everything Friday.

The Gibault High senior made an alert defensive play in the fifth inning and stroked a two-run double in the sixth. But in the bottom of the seventh, Hanvey needed some help.

Senior Daniel Darin was glad to lend a hand.

Darin relieved Hanvey on the mound with runners on first and second and two outs. After walking the first batter he faced, Darin struck out Cole Tripp to preserve the Hawks’ 7-6 victory over Goreville in the semifinals of the Class 1A state baseball tournament at Dozer Park.

“I like being able to control what’s going on,” Hanvey said. “That’s why I like pitching, because it’s all on me. But Daniel came in and I felt pretty confident he would get the job done.”

Darin, who had been playing center field, switched positions with Hanvey, making his first appearance on the hill since May 11 and just his fourth overall.

It was white-knuckle time for the Hawks, whose once-sturdy 5-1 advantage had been trimmed to one run after Goreville tallied twice against Hanvey in the seventh.

“I’ve been throwing out of the bullpen and I came in and was throwing strikes,” Darin said. “I thought I had a strike call in the at-bat where I walked the kid. I lost one on a 3-2 pitch.

“So I knew I had to come at (Tripp). I knew I had to get him because it was do or die in that situation. I felt pretty confident that I was going to be better than the hitter.”

Tripp froze on the final pitch. The plate umpire lifted his right arm. The game was over.

Finally, Gibault coach Andy Skaer — who had been living and dying on every pitch as he stood at the end of the Hawks’ dugout — exhaled and joined the on-field revelry.

“When we were up 5-1, yeah, we felt comfortable,” Skaer said. “And then that comfort level started slipping away. They started chipping away. It got interesting at the end. It was a long-coming last out. That 21st out can be elusive, but finally we were able to get them out.”

The Hawks (23-14) will play Henry-Senachwine (23-6) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday as they seek their first state title since 2013, when they defeated Granville Putnam County 6-2, also at Dozer Park.

Junior Brady Biffar, who defeated Jacksonville Routt 7-3 in the Springfield Super-Sectional on Monday at Lincoln Land Community College, will pitch for the Hawks.

“He’s been great for us in the postseason,” Skaer said. “He threw really well in the super; he gave up zero earned runs against Routt. It always starts with the pitcher with the ball in his hands. (Saturday), that’s Brady Biffar. It’s going to have to be a team effort again.”

Gibault trailed 1-0 after one inning, but took the lead for good with a five-run outburst in the second against Blackcats junior Drake Moss that featured four straight two-out hits.

Jack Keeven’s single to center made it 1-1, and after Hanvey reached on a bunt single, Darin stroked a two-run double to left that made it 3-1. Hudson Blank followed with a long homer to left, his third of the season, to put the Hawks ahead by four.

“I broke my bat last game, so I had to use a different bat,” Blank said. “I didn’t know it was going, but everybody started yelling, so I was like, ‘All right.’ I was just trying to foul off a bunch of curveballs until I saw a fastball again. He threw one, so … It brought up the energy.”

Moss, however, settled in after Blank’s blast, retiring 11 of the next 13 hitters. Goreville’s offense, meanwhile, scored single runs in the second, fourth and fifth to get within 5-4.

The fifth inning was telling.

The Blackcats had runners at first and second with one out when Moss dropped a single inside the right-field line that scored Tyler Suits to make it a one-run game.

Hawks right fielder Peyton Schaefer threw to the plate to try to nail Suits, but his throw was late and off the mark. The ball caromed off the backstop and was grabbed by Hanvey as he backed up the play. Goreville’s Garrett Church, representing the tying run, tried to capitalize on the errant throw, but Hanvey threw to catcher Blank and the tag was easily applied.

Instead of having runners at second and third with one out, Goreville had a man at second with two outs. Hanvey (10-3) retired Zech Green on a roller to third to end the threat and keep it 5-4.

“I wasn’t happy because I had left a fastball right down the middle (against Moss). You don’t ever want to do that,” Hanvey said “But I knew I had to back up the plate. It took a perfect bounce off the wall, which helped. I caught it with the bare hand and turned to look to make sure he was going before I threw it home. He went and Hudson made a good tag.”

Goreville’s plan entering the game was to be aggressive on the bases, so the Blackcats (25-14) expressed no regrets about the play other than the sour outcome.

“It was a wild play,” Blackcats coach Shawn Tripp said. “The ball got away, but when I turned to look, Garrett Church had already rounded third and I was like, ‘You’ve got to go now.’ That’s why I went ahead and sent him. He was already past third — too much to go back.

“(Gibault) did a good job. If they don’t back that play up, we score another run there. Unfortunately, it didn’t bounce our way. We thought it was going to go in the dugout, too.”

The Hawks’ lead grew to 7-4 in the sixth on Hanvey’s two-run double inside the left-field line. The inning stayed alive when Goreville miscommunicated on pinch-hitter Tyler Wahle’s foul popup between home and first that fell to the turf.

Wahle then coaxed a walk and Keeven singled before Hanvey provided insurance that proved to be critical in the Goreville seventh when Green’s two-run single made it 7-6.

Illinois Class 1A state semifinal: Gibault 7, Goreville 6