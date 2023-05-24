SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Bryce Hohnsbehn whiffed on a bunt attempt and had to collect his thoughts.

The Gillespie High junior wasn't used to squaring up for a bunt, having only laid one successful bunt down all season. When he missed his latest attempt Wednesday at Lincoln Land Community College, he knew he had to make up for it.

"I told Coach (Jeremy) Smith that I was going to get a hit," Hohnsbehn said.

The junior infielder proved to be a prophet as he drove the go-ahead run in the eighth inning that broke the game wide open as Gillespie defeated Maroa-Forsyth 7-2 in a Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinal game.

Gillespie (32-0) will take on Quincy Notre Dame (33-1) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional title game. It's the first time since 2002 the Miners will play for a sectional title.

"This is just the one game we couldn't get past and it feels good to finally get past that," Smith said.

After senior Kamyrn Link got on second after a dropped third strike, something uncharacteristic for the senior who has only struck out 11 times in 106 at-bats, and an errant throw, Hohnsbehn came to the plate with the call for a bunt.

"The right play was a bunt, but it didn't work out, so let's let him swing away and see what happens," Smith said.

After missing his attempt and down 0-2, the junior first baseman slapped the ball to right field and Link dashed home to score the go-ahead run.

"He already had a big hit and then got another one. It's a great feeling," Link said.

Not finished after scoring the go-ahead run, Gillespie scored a total of five times in the top half of the eighth to give itself some breathing room from the team that ended their season last year.

"Our whole plan for the past week was a revenge tour," Hohnsbehn said. "We wanted this game. We knew we were going to get those guys."

Hohnsbehn collected two RBI while Link went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.

After Maroa-Forsyth (26-5) scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh and threatened to end the Miners' season again this year, but Gillespie managed to regroup just in time. With two outs and a runner at second, Hohnsbehn and Marora-Forsyth catcher Mitch Williams collided at first base causing Hohnsbehn to cough up the ball.

With his body aching from the collision he still had the wherewithal to not give up on the play.

"I didn't know what was going on," Hohnsbehn said. "I got back up, saw (the runner) going, heard my teammates screaming so I threw the ball home."

Hohnsbehn fired a strike to Ian Brown who slapped the tag on the runner at home to end the inning and send the game to extras where Gillespie pounced.

Bryan Jubelt got the win going in the final 1 2-3 innings after Colton Bultema was pulled in the seventh inning after going 6 1-3 innings and giving up two runs on five hits and striking out five.

Even after he was pulled, Bultema didn't lose faith in the team.

"If there is one thing I'll say about this team is that there is no quit in this team," Bultema said.

After he surrendered the first run of the game, Bultema's faith in the team was rewarded with two unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth inning to give the Miners a 2-1 lead.

The second run came as junior shortstop Tristen Wargo aggressively scored on a flare to the outfield.

"That was all him," Smith said. "He's an aggressive player, but he plays the game the right way."

Standing between Gillespie and its first sectional title since 1991 are the Raiders, who have won 30 consecutive games.

"(We have to) make plays in the field," Smith said. "They're going to get our best shot. If that's not good enough, it is what it is."