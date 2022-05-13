Hancock's Knight is masterful in first round of district playoffs

AFFTON — Tony Knight knew after the first inning he was going to finish the game on the mound.

It was going to take a crowbar to pry the Hancock senior from the hill at Bayless Ballpark on Friday.

"First inning, I was like, 'I'm finishing this game no matter what,'" Knight said.

Fortunately for Knight, he didn't have to argue about staying on the mound.

His pitching laid out a pretty convincing case.

Knight spun a gem Friday in the first round of the Class 4, District 3 tournament as Hancock blanked Maplewood-Richmond Heights, 6-0.

"He's been our workhorse all year," Hancock coach Jose Ochoa said. "He's clearly our No. 1 and our players know it. The team really rallied behind him. When he goes, our team rallies behind him. They try to support him as much as he can, luckily we came out on top."

Hancock (5-13) advances to play Herculaneum (12-7) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bayless Ballpark in the semifinal round.

Knight threw a complete-game shutout. The junior allowed five hits, walked one and struck out 10 Blue Devils.

In his two appearances against Maplewood-Richmond Heights this season, Knight threw a combined 14 2/3 innings, gave up no earned runs on nine hits and tallied 24 strikeouts.

"Tony is a solid pitcher," Maplewood-Richmond Heights coach Jonathan Webb said. "He gives them a chance to win against anyone anytime he takes the mound."

Maplewood-Richmond Heights (9-11) had its chance to break through early against Knight. The Blue Devils put a runner at third base in each of the first four innings, but Knight and the Tigers wriggled out of each jam.

Judging by Knight's mannerisms on the mound, you couldn't tell he was in any kind of trouble.

"I wasn't stressed," Knight said. "In my head, I was thinking, 'You're good, you're going to get these guys out and they're not going to score.'"

Hancock scored a run in the first and fourth innings to give Knight a 2-0 lead, but it wasn't until the seventh inning that they gave their ace some breathing room.

"I knew I could do it, but I felt that if we got some runs on the board, I would be fine and just go at them," Knight said.

The Tigers got four runs in the top of the seventh, a frame keyed by sophomore James Rottnek's RBI double that bounced off the left-field wall.

The sophomore had been struggling on the season, batting below .200, but Ochoa had a feeling about Rottnek.

"He's got this thing around him," Ochoa said. "He's in the cage, at every practice and kills it at practice. He's tearing it up in the cage but it just hasn't transitioned yet. At that time in the situation, I took a gamble and it paid off. It makes you look good as a coach."

Hancock scored three more runs after Rottnek's double to push the game out of reach for Maplewood-Richmond Heights.

Sophomores Xavier Pesek went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Cameron Hall tallied two RBI for the Tigers.

Nearly matching Knight pitch for pitch was senior Jackson Corcoran.

The senior went 6 2/3 innings and only gave up one earned run on five hits with nine strikeouts before the Tigers pounced.

"He was staying ahead of hitters," Webb said. "He was dominant at times. Even when we weren't producing anything for him, he kept their momentum at bay and gave us a chance. You can't ask anything more from him."

Juniors Aiden McIntyre and Drew Churnock both went 2-for-3 at the plate for Maplewood-Richmond Heights.

After a 20-4 loss to Herculaneum earlier in the season, Ochoa knows his team has its hands full on Saturday.

"It's going to take a game like today," Ochoa said. "We faced them early in the season and we didn't have any pitching in that game. We'll have a little bit of pitching for tomorrow. They're a good team that's well-coached who does a hell of a job over there."

It was a shorter season than Webb had hoped to get with his seniors, but he was proud of how they helped rebuild the program.

"A lot of quality leadership from our three seniors," Webb said. "We wanted them to know that they represented our program well over the last four years. They brought the program back to where we want to be year in and year out. I'm proud of them."

