Hardy, Stearns lead Edwardsville over Belleville East to earn berth in sectional final

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville baseball team needed a different game plan the second time around against Belleville East junior Zander Mueth.

The Tigers prepared for the hard-throwing right-hander by boosting the velocity on the pitching machine during batting practice sessions and emphasizing the importance of being selective.

That approach reaped dividends Wednesday as Edwardsville blanked the Lancers 10-0 in six innings in the semifinals of the Class 4A Bloomington Sectional at SIU Edwardsville’s Roy E. Lee Field.

“All week, we were working on the Hack Attacks, cranking them up,” Edwardsville junior center fielder Cady Hardy said. “That got us prepared to face Zander Mueth. (Driving up his pitch count) was our plan coming into the game, and we did the job.”

Mueth, who worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out five in a 2-0 victory over Edwardsville on May 3 in Belleville, exited after three innings and more than 80 pitches in the rematch. He yielded five runs (earned) on eight hits, walked three and struck out five.

The Tigers scored one run in the first and four more in the third to take a 5-0 lead, then pounced on two relievers for five runs in the next three innings.

Edwardsville (32-4) will play Minooka or Moline in the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan University. Minooka will play Moline in the other semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Tigers senior right-hander Spencer Stearns, buoyed by the run support, cruised through six innings. Stearns allowed two hits, walked none and struck out 10. He also got the offense rolling with a first-inning triple to right-center that scored senior Grant Huebner, who reached on an infield single.

“We knew we were going to be facing Zander,” Stearns said. “We’ve been working all week on hitting high velo. It showed today. We got a lot of base hits off him.

“(The triple) was awesome. I stepped in there with full confidence. I was looking for something to hit the other way because his ball has a little tail in it. I got it and drove it into the gap.”

Edwardsville, which had 14 hits, got a huge performance from Hardy, who was 3-for-4 with five RBIs. His inside-the-park three-run homer in the third made it 5-0, and his two-run triple in the fourth made it 7-0.

Hardy also scored the game-ending run, racing home from second on a two-out hit to left by junior Cole Funkhouser.

“We’ve got great respect for Zander and Belleville East,” Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said. “To be able to score some runs early in the game was huge for us. Really, throughout the game, we executed throughout the order, in the field and Spencer kept making pitches. Our guys were locked in.”

Hardy’s homer came when he hit a sinking liner to center field. Lancers senior Kannon Walker charged in and attempted a sliding catch, but the ball eluded his outstretched glove and rolled to the track.

“That made it 5-0, so it was tough to come back from that,” said Lancers coach Ryan Wiggs, whose team finished 27-9. “We always say offense is contagious. They got going and it was hard for us to stop them.

“They’re a good team. We battled the best we could, but they kept hitting. We had a good season, too. It wasn’t the game we wanted to end on.”

Hardy struck out against Mueth to end the first as the Tigers settled for the one run. Hardy said he was determined to atone for the at-bat when he came up with runners at second and third and one out in the third, with Edwardsville up 2-0.

“I was feeling good at the plate,” Hardy said. “My first at-bat, I was seeing the ball well off Mueth, but he struck me out. I knew in my second at-bat, I had to come up and do something. I put a swing on the ball, made good contact and luckily it got past the center fielder. I didn’t know how far it went since I was running the bases. I had a bunch of adrenaline. I just knew I had to get (home). It was huge. So much momentum from that hit got on our side.”

Funkhouser agreed that Hardy’s home run was key blow, particularly “knowing we had Stearns on the mound and he was really locked in.”

“It doesn’t surprise me with Hardy. He just competes,” Funkhouser said. “He’s been sensational for us defensively and he’s been the guy that always comes up with the big hit or the big bunt.”

Stearns, junior Riley Iffrig, Funkhouser and junior Gannon Burns had two hits apiece for the Tigers. The Lancers’ only hits were singles by junior Caleb Guthrie in the second and junior Ean DiPasquale in the fifth.

Hardy likes the way things are trending up for the Tigers.

“This team is full of confidence,” he said. “We’re just going to keep playing Tiger baseball and this momentum is going to keep going through each win. We’re going to keep working hard every day.”

Stearns agreed.

“We’re pumped up,” he said. “(Saturday) is the next step in the end goal. We’re ready to go and locked in. If we keep practicing and playing like we’ve been, I think we’ve got a great chance.”

