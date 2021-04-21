Hargraves finishes with a flourish to lead Fort Zumwalt West over Francis Howell

WELDON SPRING — Fort Zumwalt West senior pitcher Noah Hargraves wasn't going to let a little rain bother him.
“I was just staying loose in the dugout and played catch right after they pulled the tarp, so I was good to go,” Hargraves said.
After enduring a 29-minute rain delay early on in his start Wednesday afternoon, Hargraves settled in and retired the final 13 batters he faced, tossing his first complete game of the season in the Jaguars' 7-3 win over Francis Howell in a GAC South showdown at Howell.
“It's a big conference game. The boys were getting hyped, put up some runs, got me going and I just shoved it,” said Hargraves, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound right-hander who has committed to play at Jefferson College. “I think I just kind of had to settle in. I wasn't really hitting my spots early on, but I found it.”
In recording its fourth consecutive win and 14th in the last 15 games, Zumwalt West (22-2 overall, 5-0 GAC South) took an early leg up in the conference race thanks to Hargraves, who improved his record to 5-1 on the season.
“He's been a great leader for us on the bump and just puts us on his back,” Jaguars coach Eric Gough said. “He's been our workhorse all year. He's a big, strong, physical kid and he just keeps coming and coming and coming. We really ran his pitch count up early in the year, so he's been doing that from Game 1 where he gets stronger in the fifth, sixth and seventh.”
Howell (16-4, 4-1) has lost twice to the Jaguars this season.
“Hargraves pitched a great game. He pitched his game and did well,” Vikings coach Tony Perkins said. “And they earned all their runs until the last one. If they earn them with base hits, which is what they did, you just tip your cap and move on.”
Both teams loaded the bases in similar-looking first innings, but both were left wanting more after each was able to score just one run.
Tanner Perry got things going quickly for the Jaguars, lacing a 1-2 pitch past diving Howell outfielder Sam Maddox to lead the game off with a triple. He scored three pitches later on Daniel Wissler's bouncer up the middle.
Consecutive one-out singles by Carson Subbert and Will Doherty preceded Jackson Hetzel's double into the gap to tie the game.
Rain began falling shortly thereafter and it was hard enough the tarp was put on the field and the teams endured the nearly half-hour rain delay in the top of the second.
Once play resumed, West strung six straight one-out hits together in the top of the third and five of those batters came around to score for a 6-1 lead.
Cooper Robertson had an RBI double, Nolan Miller drove home two with a triple, Hargraves helped his own cause with a run-scoring single and an error brought in the final tally of the inning.
“That's just guys taking great at-bats and being patient and getting good pitches,” Gough said. “Our guys have done a real good job of not chasing out of the zone, staying patient, waiting for their pitches and putting a good swing on the ball.”
Howell struck back with two in its half of the third as Hetzel's infield single drove in one run and a second one scored when the throw to first got away.
Hetzel was thrown out trying to steal second and that would turn out to be the last time the Vikings had a runner on base.
In retiring the final 13 batters, Hargraves notched four of his five strikeouts and also recorded four fly outs and five ground outs.
“That got me going,” Hargraves said of the caught stealing. “That's kind of where I settled in.”
The two teams will get right back at it again on Thursday when they meet at 4:15 p.m. at West.