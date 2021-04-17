Heath settles down, helps O'Fallon Christian claim Lutheran North tournament title

Chase Heath could envision more nightmares taking place as he stood on the mound trying to get the next sign.
The O'Fallon Christian senior pitcher could almost feel the negative vibes.
Coach Jarrett Reardon saw it too. So he made a brisk walk to the mound.
"We were at a point where I wanted us to stop and reset," Reardon said. "Things were starting to become frustrating. We always talk about being free and clear. I wanted a chance to take a deep breath and physically do something to interrupt things."
Reardon's mind-clearing tactic paid off as O'Fallon Christian notched a 7-3 victory over Lutheran North on Saturday in the championship game of the Lutheran North Tournament at Lutheran North High School.
"It wasn't pretty baseball, but baseball can be like that," Reardon said. "Sometimes you have to battle through it and grind things out. It's at the end of the tournament and we've played three straight days, so I'm happy with how the guys battled it out."
O'Fallon Christian (7-5) notched its fifth win in a row and grabbed its first tournament crown of the season.
Reardon saw his pitcher carve up the top of Lutheran North's lineup to start the game, but Heath struggled to locate the strike zone in his second inning of work.
To compound that, as Heath attempted to step off the pitching rubber, he slipped and was called for a balk to allow the first Lutheran North (4-7) run to score. Then a booted ball gave the Crusaders a 3-2 lead before Reardon went to the mound to calm his hurler.
"It was a tough situation, but you've got to bounce back," Heath said. "Sometimes things just fall like that, but you've got to throw strikes. I just had to trust my defense. I took a deep breath and threw strikes and didn't try to do too much."
That reset gave Heath a shot of confidence as he cruised through the next three innings to pick up his second win of the season. He struck out eight and gave up one earned run on two hits during his five-inning stint.
"He was able to locate his fastball and off-speed pitches for strikes," Lutheran North coach Jon Mueller said. "He kept us off balance at the plate and did a good job of locating his pitches."
The O'Fallon Christian offense sputtered at times during the first seven games scoring five runs or less four times. During their five-game winning streak, the Eagles have been red hot at the plate, averaging nine runs a game. They have collected 44 hits in that span.
"This year we've got a (pitching machine)," Heath said. "We're in the cages seeing all sorts of velocity all the time. So when we don't see that type of velocity, we can adjust accordingly."
Colton Maxwell, Jonah Bartig and Jackson Maxwell each collected two hits for the Eagles.
Senior Isaiah Siegel pitched six innings for the Crusaders, giving up three earned runs on 10 hits.
"We expect him to compete in big scenarios for us," Mueller said. "He pitched well, but we needed to make more plays behind him than we did. They had a lot of flare singles that found spots. Sometimes that happens. My message was to be able to play the next play and not worry about the previous play."