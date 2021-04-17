Heath settles down, helps O'Fallon Christian claim Lutheran North tournament title

To compound that, as Heath attempted to step off the pitching rubber, he slipped and was called for a balk to allow the first Lutheran North (4-7) run to score. Then a booted ball gave the Crusaders a 3-2 lead before Reardon went to the mound to calm his hurler.

"It was a tough situation, but you've got to bounce back," Heath said. "Sometimes things just fall like that, but you've got to throw strikes. I just had to trust my defense. I took a deep breath and threw strikes and didn't try to do too much."

That reset gave Heath a shot of confidence as he cruised through the next three innings to pick up his second win of the season. He struck out eight and gave up one earned run on two hits during his five-inning stint.

"He was able to locate his fastball and off-speed pitches for strikes," Lutheran North coach Jon Mueller said. "He kept us off balance at the plate and did a good job of locating his pitches."

The O'Fallon Christian offense sputtered at times during the first seven games scoring five runs or less four times. During their five-game winning streak, the Eagles have been red hot at the plate, averaging nine runs a game. They have collected 44 hits in that span.