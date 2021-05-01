Herring's gem carries Belleville East to another win against Belleville West

The only tough spots Herring faced in the first five innings were self-induced. A first inning walk to Belleville West senior Ben Stedman required a nice sliding play by second baseman Alan Mason to keep Stedman from scoring.

Back-to-back walks in the fourth to Brandon Pickus and Adams gave the Maroons their first runner in scoring position, but Koester threw out Pickus trying to swipe third base.

Belleville West (7-4, 1-3) appeared to break up the Herring no-no in the fifth when junior Koen Groesch ripped a liner between first and second destined for right field, but the left-handed first-basemen’s mitt of Drew Moran went to full extension to rob Groesch of a hit.

Even if Herring did not realize he was throwing a no-hitter, Moran certainly did.

“By the second inning, I am fully aware that he is throwing a no-hitter and I knew I had to be a brick wall,” Moran said. “I barely caught that on the end of my glove and I was really excited that I caught that. He was going to have to owe me one if he got that no-hitter.”

And after retiring the first two batters on two pitches in the sixth, Herring stood four outs away from his no-hitter, but a 10-pitch at-bat by Stedman resulted in a solid single to center.