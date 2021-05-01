Herring's gem carries Belleville East to another win against Belleville West

BELLEVILLE — The scoreboard operator blanked out the hits column.
Belleville East coach Ryan Wiggs remained in the same spot in the dugout.
And nobody gave Gannon Herring any indication he was throwing a no-hitter.
It worked.
“Actually, I didn’t think about it at all," Herring said. "I never think no-hitter because it’s bad mojo for me.”
The senior southpaw surrendered his only hit with two outs in the sixth inning and sophomore Joseph Mendiola delivered a two-RBI double as Belleville East defeated Belleville West 3-1 in a Southwestern Conference baseball game at Lancer Stadium.
Belleville East (6-5 overall, 4-0 SWC) has won its first four league games to open a season for the first time since 2003.
The Lancers have won eight of last nine games against Belleville West and evened the series between the schools at 28 wins apiece since 1999.
“It’s great to start 4-0, but obviously you play 12 conference games and you play 30 games (overall),” Wiggs said. “The 4-0 start doesn’t matter unless you keep going.”
And Herring certainly had it going from the start.
He worked backward, starting hitters with sliders and off-speed pitches to get ahead in the count, then whizzing a fast ball past them for strike three. He struck out six of the first 11 batters he faced, including striking out the side in the second inning.
“It really comes down to my catcher Alex Koester," Herring said. "He really works in my slider for first pitch strikes and it’s so slow, that when I throw a fast ball, they’re caught in-between."
Meanwhile, the Belleville East offense continued its quick starts to stake Herring to a lead. After scoring four runs in the opening inning in a 5-4 win against Belleville West on Friday, the Lancers left the bases loaded in the first frame against Maroons starter Connor Adams on Saturday and plated two runs in the second inning on a two-RBI double to right-center by Mendiola.
Mendiola, who went 2-for-3 with on Friday with a pair of RBI, retained his hot bat by stroking line-drive hits in his first two plate appearances Saturday.
“I’ve been feeling more confident. My approach has been really good recently, I’ve been able to see the ball and haven’t been overthinking,” Mendiola said. “When I think too much, everything goes downhill.”
The Lancers left 10 runners on base, including runners in scoring position in each of the first four innings as Adams continued to wriggle his way out of jams.
“To be preemptive, we’d rather not get into those situations because that makes you have to throw a lot more tough pitches and tough innings, but we were able to bear down and get out of some tough spots early to limit the damage,” Belleville West coach Todd Baltz said.
The only tough spots Herring faced in the first five innings were self-induced. A first inning walk to Belleville West senior Ben Stedman required a nice sliding play by second baseman Alan Mason to keep Stedman from scoring.
Back-to-back walks in the fourth to Brandon Pickus and Adams gave the Maroons their first runner in scoring position, but Koester threw out Pickus trying to swipe third base.
Belleville West (7-4, 1-3) appeared to break up the Herring no-no in the fifth when junior Koen Groesch ripped a liner between first and second destined for right field, but the left-handed first-basemen’s mitt of Drew Moran went to full extension to rob Groesch of a hit.
Even if Herring did not realize he was throwing a no-hitter, Moran certainly did.
“By the second inning, I am fully aware that he is throwing a no-hitter and I knew I had to be a brick wall,” Moran said. “I barely caught that on the end of my glove and I was really excited that I caught that. He was going to have to owe me one if he got that no-hitter.”
And after retiring the first two batters on two pitches in the sixth, Herring stood four outs away from his no-hitter, but a 10-pitch at-bat by Stedman resulted in a solid single to center.
“He kept fouling pitches off and I wanted to keep attacking, but props to him for getting that hit,” Herring said.
The rest of the sixth inning was an exercise in resilience by Moran. Herring appeared to have picked off Stedman at first, but a wide throw to second base by Moran allowed the inning to continue. Senior John Sweeney followed with a ground ball to second, but Alan Mason’s throw handcuffed Moran, allowing Stedman to score and cut the deficit to 2-1.
But Moran atoned for his mistakes by snagging a short hop on a line drive behind the first base bag hit by Pickus to end the threat on pitch number 93 thrown by Herring.
“That was a close play. I didn’t know if it was foul or fair, so I thought I should get it and see what happens,” Moran said.
The Lancers struck for an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a double by junior Micah Georgian and an RBI single to left field by Kannon Walker, and Brock Barton struck out two in the seventh inning to earn the save.
Belleville East has finished higher than third in the conference once since 2011 — a second-place finish in 2018 — and last won a league title in 2000.
And with a stable of capable arms, the Lancers have hopes of continuing to improve upon their excellent start in conference play.
“We have several guys that I feel comfortable putting on the mound,” Wiggs said.
And Herring certainly felt comfortable Saturday, thanks to quiet teammates and an electricity-saving scoreboard operator.
“I was aware, but I‘m glad (Herring) didn’t know," Wiggs said. "I never want the pitcher to know those things.”