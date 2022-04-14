Highland scores seven in fourth, then holds on for victory over Mascoutah

TROY, Ill. — Since closing March on a sour note, the Highland Bulldogs have been unbeatable.

The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the fourth inning Thursday and needed every one of them in a 9-8 victory over Mascoutah in the Mississippi Valley Conference baseball opener for both teams at Triad High School.

Since losing 10-0 at Breese Central on March 28 and 4-3 at O’Fallon on March 29, Highland has reeled off seven wins in a row.

“We feel like we should be a good team,” Bulldogs coach Joel Hawkins said. “We were not a good team (against Breese Central), and we were playing a very good team. The next day, we were really upset after that game. We should have been happy to compete against O’Fallon, but we weren’t.

“The kids feel like they should be able to battle with at-bats, battle with pitches and battle with making plays against everybody. As we go along and play a little bit, they’ve started to pick that up.”

Highland (10-3 overall, 1-0 MVC) trailed 2-1 after three innings against Mascoutah (10-2, 0-1), but sent 10 men to the plate in the fourth and built a six-run lead.

Sophomores Trey Koishor and Jake Ottensmeier smacked two-run singles against Indians' sophomore starter Wyatt Beer, senior Luke Darling greeted junior reliever Zane Timon with a two-run homer to left-center and senior Matt Miscik followed with a home run to right that made it 8-2.

The homers were only Highland’s second and third of the season.

“The back-to-back home runs really got us going,” said Koishor, a slick-fielding shortstop who also had an RBI double in the second. “We’re getting more reps at practice and they translate to the game. It’s going to be a good conference (race) this year. Confidence has been getting us up.”

The Indians, who trailed 9-4 entering their half of the seventh, got within 9-7 on senior Brendan Brock’s towering three-run homer to center against junior Caleb Fohne. Pearson relieved and surrendered a single to senior Alex Dunson and a run-scoring double to senior Jayden Mueller made it 9-8.

A walk by senior Lance Funk put the potential winning run on base, but Pearson struck out Beer and sophomore Trevor Geis to end the game.

“I’m happy with our guys’ energy, I’m happy with our guys’ attitude and I’m happy with their effort,” Mascoutah coach Don Eddy said. “They hit the ball well. Baseball is sometimes a game of inches, and (Highland) was one run better than us today. As baseball teams, you try to not give up big innings. Unfortunately, we gave up seven in one inning. Any time you give up seven in an inning to a good team, it’s a lot to rebound from.”

The tight game set the stage for the rematch between the teams at noon Friday at Glik Park in Highland. The race for the MVC championship could be tight between Mascoutah, Highland and Triad, with Civic Memorial and Jerseyville perhaps pushing themselves into the picture.

“There’s never a break in the MVC,” Eddy said. “We all know that as coaches. It’s a tough conference. You’ve got to show up every day and it’s going to be a battle every day.”

Highland finished with 11 hits, two by Koishor, Ottensmeier and senior Aiden Duft and Tyler Griesbaum.

“Trey Koishor really helped us, knocking in three from down there in the eight hole,” Hawkins said. “He can do that. He’s a good hitter.

“That (seventh) inning just kept going. We made that one inning stand up, but it looked kind of shaky at the end. (Mascoutah) is a really good team. They’re terrific. Triad is going to be really good. The league is really good. You can’t get anybody out easily.”

The Indians banged out 10 hits, led by Mueller, Beer and senior Brenen Wadlow with two apiece.

Eddy said he never feels good about a loss, but the fact that the Indians applied so much late pressure on Highland could provide momentum for upcoming games.

“One of the first things I told (the guys) was I was proud of them,” Eddy said. “Their effort, their attitude and their energy, they brought it. We didn’t win, and we tip our cap to Highland. They won. But I’m proud of my kids.”

