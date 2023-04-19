O'FALLON, Mo. — Carter Hollingsworth and his Fort Zumwalt East baseball teammates needed to shake off their tough loss and get right back to work a little less than 24 hours later.

After coughing up late leads in both the seventh and eighth innings in what would be a 5-4, nine-inning setback against Holt on their home field Tuesday, the Lions bounced back with a 3-1 victory over the Indians in the nightcap of the GAC Baseball Classic tripleheader Wednesday afternoon at CarShield Field.

Hollingsworth was a big key to the victory, tossing his second complete game of the season. The sophomore right-hander allowed just one run on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts to improve his record to 5-1 with an earned run average of 0.86.

“They took one from us (Tuesday) and we can't let that slide, so this was big. I feel like we can just take this and just ride and do our thing, don't let anybody get in the way,” he said. “I just let my defense work with three double plays. That's a big turning point in the game. I was just trying to live low and pitch to contact.”

East — which is the No. 10 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings and the No. 6 squad in the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 5 rankings — improved to 11-6 overall and evened its GAC Central mark at 3-3.

“Yesterday was a heartbreaker, especially at home. I felt like we had some small things that cost us the game,” Lions coach Russ Hill said. “We have a thing where we midnight-rule those things, so we forgot about it and we were lucky to play the next day. We were eager to get going and Carter Hollingsworth was the main reason why we were ready to go. He's been really good for us all year.”

Holt (7-11, 2-4) had hoped to use the momentum generated from Tuesday's come-from-behind win to earn a sweep of the brief two-game series, but couldn't get the big hit when it needed it in the rematch.

“I thought (Hollingsworth) did a very good job of painting the outside part of the plate and we just weren't able to make adjustments,” said Indians coach Trey Pirkle, who also got a solid outing from his starting pitcher, Kyle Edgar. “(Edgar) was pretty incredible with 103 pitches. Really gutsy effort. But, what it comes down to is we've got to make plays behind him and that's been our Achilles' heel pretty much all year and I'd just like to see us clean that up.”

The Lions wasted no time jumping on top as Ryan Kliethermes led off the game with a walk and came around to score when Braden Weber smacked the next pitch over the head of Holt center fielder Carter Griffin for an RBI double and a 1-0 lead.

“I just saw a pitch up in the zone and I figured I'd hit it out there,” said Weber, who was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple. “I was about to stop on second, but my coach yelled for me to go, but I didn't have much of a chance there. I was just happy to get the run across and was real excited coming back in to the dugout.”

Weber had a big day at the plate out of the No. 2 hole with two hits and two runs batted in, including the eventual game-winner.

“Web's doing really well for us lately,” Hill said. “He's been seeing the ball and hitting the ball really well. We've kind of joked since tryouts how he's just a walking barrel. He's always barreling balls in the cage and, no matter what the count is, he seems to be barreling (in a game). I'm glad to get him going.”

The Indians evened things in the home half of the second in the same fashion, as Ben Brickey led off the frame with a walk and Trevor Lovall drilled a 2-1 pitch from Hollingsworth off the top of the left-field wall for a run-scoring double.

“He's searching for that first one (home run),” Pirkle said. “But, we were really just trying to find barrels and get into a good position to do that.”

East grabbed the lead back in the top of the fifth manufacturing a run when No. 9 hitter Jackson Carter reached on a two-base error to start the inning, stole third base and scored on Weber's one-out sacrifice fly to deep right-center.

“Today's the first day he's been in the nine-hole,” Hill said of Carter, the Lions' No. 2 hitter during their run to the Class 5 final four last season. “He's struggling a little bit, so we needed to change things up. But speed kills, so it never goes in a slump.”

The Lions tacked on an insurance run the next inning when Aiden Wheeler scored from second as Eric Williams' infield single up the middle was bobbled and dropped.

Hollingsworth had settled in on the bump at that point, retiring 11 straight Holt batters following Lovall's double.

“I was definitely in a groove,” Hollingsworth said. “Jackson Penn behind the plate does an amazing job. He does half the work for me.”

Connor Siebert broke that string with an infield single leading off the sixth, but he was quickly erased on a 4-6-3 double play.

The Indians threatened again with runners at first and second with one out in the seventh, but Williams made a nifty scoop of Lovall's grounder to start a game-ending 5-4-3 twin killing.

“I think we played pretty clean baseball this series. I don't think we had an error against these guys,” Hill said. “You get to play on turf a little bit and it's a little easier, but they took advantage and got some double plays. I was happy with the defense.”

Fort Zumwalt East 3, Holt 1