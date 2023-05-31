Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CENTRALIA, Ill. — Mascoutah had plenty of opportunities Wednesday. The big hit was lacking.

Mount Vernon right-hander Charlie Houle allowed 11 baserunners in the last four innings but executed key pitches at clutch times as the Rams defeated the Indians 4-2 in the semifinals of the Class 3A Centralia Sectional at Sprehe Field.

Mascoutah (30-7-1) had runners at second and third with two outs in the seventh when Houle retired senior David Hedley on a grounder to short to end the 2-hour, 30-minute tussle.

“We had a lot of guys on base,” disappointed Indians coach Don Eddy said. “We just, unfortunately, didn’t do nearly enough with all those guys on base. When you give up double-digit free bases between hit by pitches, walks and errors, and then you leave the world on base like we did, it’s a tough combination.

“But still, at the end of the game, we had the tying run at second base. It was kind of the same thing all day. We just needed one hit — one big hit, some place or another. That would have really helped.”

Mount Vernon (23-14) advanced to the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Mascoutah’s 30 victories fell two short of its school record of 32 set in 2014.

Houle was greeted enthusiastically by his yelping teammates after completing the game. Adrenaline was his ally, although he admitted later he was wiped out physically.

“I might be able to get a couple of more outs, but I don’t have much more to offer,” said the 6-foot, 200-pound senior, who allowed two runs (earned) on eight hits, with three walks, four strikeouts and two hit by pitches. “The double play in the fifth was huge. I love our infield. Good plays at third by Chase (Gowler), too. Everyone on the field did something for me.”

Speed was huge for the Rams.

In the first, their leadoff hitter, shortstop Kayden McGee, scored all the way from first on a single to left-center by junior designated hitter Matt McKinney. In the sixth, McGee, a Lewis & Clark recruit, scored from second on an infield single by senior Tyler Kemp that made it 4-1.

Mascoutah got a run back in its half of the sixth on senior Zane Timon’s bases-loaded walk. But Houle retired junior Gabe Vojak on a fly to left to end the threat before working out of the seventh-inning jam.

“I told the guys, ‘This is what postseason baseball is all about,’ ” Mount Vernon coach Pierce Borah said. “It’s about battling and competing with what you’ve got. I’m incredibly proud of the job Charlie did on the mound and the defense we played behind him in some really tough spots.”

Borah made two mount visits in the last three innings when it appeared Houle was running out of steam. But he determined that if the Rams were going to lose, it was going to be with Houle on the hill. Fortunately for Mount Vernon, Houle stayed the course.

“He’s a gamer. He’s an absolute definition of a gamer,” Borah said. “He’s a completely different person when he steps between the lines. He’s a competitive person and he was locked in. From batting practice before the game, he was locked in. And on the bus ride over. We have all the confidence in the world in him. He laid it all out there for us and we needed all of it.”

After falling behind 1-0 in the first, the Indians tied it at 1 on an infield single by Hedley that plated junior Trevor Geis, who had doubled. Mount Vernon, however, went ahead for good in the fourth when Gowler beat out a potential double-play ball as sophomore Diedrich Smith scored.

Mount Vernon scored its final two runs in the sixth against Hedley and senior Tyler Ballor. One run scored on an error and another came across when the fleet-footed McGee turned on the afterburners on Kemp’s infield single.

McGee has an abundance of speed and he’s not afraid to use it.

“Their shortstop is really good,” Eddy said of McGee.

Mascoutah started senior Landon Moore on the mound, but Moore was relieved by Hedley to start the fourth. Moore permitted one run on four hits in three innings.

“He was OK,” Eddy said. “We thought they were barreling him more than we really wanted him to be barreled. We thought a different direction would be best to go. We’ve got a lot of senior pitchers, and we felt confident in those senior pitchers.

“(But) things didn’t go our way today. (The players) are sad. It’s the worst day of the year whenever you lose that last game. It wasn’t a very good day on our part. We didn’t do the things we needed to do to win a big baseball game.”