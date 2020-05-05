Howard retires from Francis Howell Central baseball program he founded

"We knew it would be his last year of baseball," Francis Howell Central athletics director Scott Harris said. "We hate the fact that one of the many things we've lost with the spring season, not only did the athletes not get to play, we didn't get a chance to celebrate and thank Coach Howard. He's been the head coach since we've opened up and has a lot of success on the field. But more importantly, he's impacted hundreds of student-athletes outside of the classroom and the field."

Howard also guided the Spartans to a third-place finish in Class 4 during the 2007 season and was inducted into the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association Hall of Fame in 2014. He also is a 2020 nominee for the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

His career started as an assistant at Francis Howell under long-time coach Terry Kasper. When Kasper was named athletics director at Howell Central, he brought Howard along with him to start up the baseball program.

"(Howard) could relate to the student-athletes and was a good mentor," said Erik Webb, who played at Howell Central and graduated in 2016. "He knew what he was talking about and was a great role model who pushed us to be our best. He knew the game so well."