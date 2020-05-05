Howard retires from Francis Howell Central baseball program he founded

Ray Howard said he never felt a hint of fear when he was chosen to be the first baseball coach when Francis Howell Central High opened in 1997.
Only excitement.
"I was really looking forward to it," Howard said. "That excitement really carried me through."
Those days have come to a close.
The only head baseball coach the Cottleville school is stepping down after more than two decades at the helm of a program he began.
"I had kind of made up my mind a few years ago that when I retired from teaching, I'd get out of baseball, too," Howard said. "I'll miss it, no doubt about it. The competition and the interaction between the kids and coaches. It's hard to give it up."
Howard, who has spent 29 years in the Francis Howell school district, compiled 302 wins in 20 varsity seasons at Howell Central. The Spartans were a junior varsity program his first season in 1998 and did not play this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic that canceled spring sports across the nation.
He collected six Gateway Athletic Conference titles and four district championships. Howard's 2000 squad became the first team in school history to reach the state semifinals, earning a third-place finish in Class 3A in just its second varsity campaign.
"We knew it would be his last year of baseball," Francis Howell Central athletics director Scott Harris said. "We hate the fact that one of the many things we've lost with the spring season, not only did the athletes not get to play, we didn't get a chance to celebrate and thank Coach Howard. He's been the head coach since we've opened up and has a lot of success on the field. But more importantly, he's impacted hundreds of student-athletes outside of the classroom and the field."
Howard also guided the Spartans to a third-place finish in Class 4 during the 2007 season and was inducted into the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association Hall of Fame in 2014. He also is a 2020 nominee for the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
His career started as an assistant at Francis Howell under long-time coach Terry Kasper. When Kasper was named athletics director at Howell Central, he brought Howard along with him to start up the baseball program.
"(Howard) could relate to the student-athletes and was a good mentor," said Erik Webb, who played at Howell Central and graduated in 2016. "He knew what he was talking about and was a great role model who pushed us to be our best. He knew the game so well."
Webb, an American Baseball Coaches Association first-team outfielder at the University of Central Missouri in 2019, said he enjoyed his four seasons with Howard.
"Just playing the game the right way, the right attitude, that's something I learned a lot from him," Webb said.
Howard had the opportunity to coach his son Ryan Howard, who was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft in 2016 and remains with the organization. Ryan Howard, an infielder, played at Howell Central before going on to the University of Missouri.
Howell Central's process of finding a new baseball coach began in March and Harris said he believes it will be finalized in the coming weeks.
"Howard had an outstanding career," Harris said. "We're going to miss him in the classroom and on the baseball field."
