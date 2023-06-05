BLOOMINGTON — Lucas Huebner had some pretty big shoes to fill.

The Edwardsville High junior catcher patiently waited his turn last season as the second string backstop behind — Grant Huebner.

No relation.

"It's spelled the same way," Lucas said. "But, we're not related at all."

Huebner is making a name for himself.

Huebner slapped a two-run single in the opening inning Monday to kick-start the Tigers to a 5-2 win over Oswego East in the Class 4A Bloomington Super-Sectional at Jack Horenberger Field on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.

Edwardsville (31-9), the defending state champion, will face York (25-13-1) in a baseball state semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday in Joliet.

The Tigers will be making a record 18th trip to state in search of their fifth championship to go along with crowns in 1990, 1998, 2019 and 2022.

And they've got a second Huebner to thank for another possible title.

Grant hit .413 last season as the starting catcher for a super-talented rotation. Grant is now playing at St. Charles Community College.

Lucas has served as a perfect replacement for the other Huebner.

"He's had a great playoff run," Edwardsville veteran coach Tim Funkhouser said of Lucas. "That was a big hit early on."

Huebner has caught all but two games this season. He came into the contest hitting .338 and is now third on the team with 30 RBI.

His two-run, bases-loaded hit Monday served as an early statement.

The Tigers scored twice in each of the first two innings to take control 4-0.

"It was a curveball and I was able to take it the other way," Huebner said.

Huebner is a steady presence in a lineup that features power out of almost every spot in the batting order.

"We've got big sluggers that will drive the ball out of the yard," Huebner said.

Huebner, who reached base three times Monday, is strong defensively. He has allowed just two passed balls all season.

The Tigers pounded the ball into every corner of the spacious ball park Monday. But they struggled after the early uprising by stranding 14 runners, nine in scoring position.

Huebner provided the lone hit in the first inning blitz. Senior Riley Iffring, who reached base four times, got hit by a pitch after Joe Chiarodo had reached on an error. Caeleb Copeland drew a walk to set the stage for Huebner's hit.

Iffrig and Copeland added run-scoring singles in the second inning. Senior Kayden Jennings stretched the lead to 5-0 when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth.

Edwardsville senior left-hander Logan Geggus took over the there. The St. Louis University signee allowed three hits in six innings. He retired 11 in a row from the first to fifth innings.

Geggus, who improved to 9-0, pitched just 20 innings last season due to injury and missed the final four run.

"(Last year) was fun, exciting," Geggus said. "Getting to be on the mound and helping your team to go to state on the field, it feels special."

Oswego East (23-12-1) got back into the contest on a two-run hit by Eric Lewis in the fifth inning.

Geggus then rolled through the sixth frame before reliever Andrew Hendrickson set the side down in order in the seventh.

"He was getting ahead of us and our energy was a little too high," Oswego East coach Brian Schaeffer said of Geggus. "Once we settled in, we started playing the way we're capable of playing."

Iffrig, Copeland and Jennings reached base three times each. Cole Funkhouser and Greyson Rathgeb also added key hits.

"We're not holding the trophy with everyone else trying to pull it away from us," Funkhouser said. "We have to go get it."

Edwardsville, which has won a season-high eight successive contests, has handled every challenge as defending state champion.

"We've felt all year long that the state tournament is ours to win, not necessarily ours to defend," Huebner said. "Right now, we're right where we want to be."

Class 4A Bloomington Super-Sectional: Edwardsville 5, Oswego East 2