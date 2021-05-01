Iffrig hits a pair of grand slams to power Edwardsville's victory against SLUH

EDWARDSVILLE — Riley Iffrig heard his coach tell him to "seize the moment" as he walked up to the plate with the bases loaded.

The Edwardsville sophomore did just that — twice.

Iffrig hit two grand slams Saturday afternoon to lift Edwardsville to a 14-9 nonconference baseball victory against St. Louis University High at Tom Pile Field.

"As a kid, I always pictured doing it," Iffrig said. "I was hoping it would happen because I've been in a slump lately. It felt good that I was able to barrel a ball."

Iffrig joined Lafayette's Andrew Alwell (March 29), Father McGivney's Drew Sowerwine (April 21), Parkway Central's Joe Siervo (March 29) and Liberty's Victor Quinn (April 3) as the only area hitters to collect eight RBI in one game this season.

This is the first time that an Edwardsville hitter achieved the feat since Michael Failoni on April 8, 2009, in a 10-3 win against Vianney.

"We've had some guys who have put on some good performances," Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said. "We're glad he's on our team."

Edwardsville (13-3) beat O'Fallon 8-4 earlier in the day in a Southwestern Conference game and has won seven consecutive games.