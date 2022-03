A first team All-Metro selection who broke onto the scene in a big way last season. Rodgers helped guide the Griffins to the Class 1A state final in the program's fourth year of existence. He posted a perfect 9-0 record on the mound a 0.94 ERA in 52 innings pitched. He also led the Griffins with 90 strikeouts and held teams to a .147 batting average. Rodgers also posted a .337 batting average with 34 RBI with two home runs.