Jefferson comes up short in Class 3 semifinal debut

Jefferson tagged Muck for a run early with three hits in the first inning. But the 6-foot-2 junior was masterful after that.

Muck struck out 12 in a complete-game effort. He only gave up one run and scattered six hits over seven innings.

"He was a good pitcher," Kuehnle said. "He used that zone well and figured it out pretty early. It was one of those things he was just on. I thought we had good approaches and did what we needed to do, but we just couldn't get the ball to fall in the later innings."

Muck, a University of Kansas commit, cruised through the Jefferson lineup. At one point, he struck out four in a row.

"I like to heat up as the game goes on," Muck said. "I think what changed was I was able to hit the corners. Big props to my catcher Luke Feucht because he stuck those fastballs all day."

Colby Ott drove in the lone Jefferson run with an RBI single in the first inning. The senior went 2-for-3 at the plate. Ott and senior Dylan Schnitzler were the only two Blue Jays to record two hits against Muck.

Jefferson senior pitcher Daylen Whitener pitched into the fifth inning before handing the ball to Ott. The Warriors broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning with a two-out, two-run single by sophomore Luke Presko.