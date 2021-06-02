Jefferson R-7 comes up short in Class 3 semifinal

OZARK — Jefferson R-7 baseball coach Robert Kuehnle wanted to see his team post a crooked number in the first inning on Wednesday morning.
But the lone run was all the Blue Jays got before St. Pius X pitcher Karter Muck got dialed in.
"You always want to see more," Kuehnle said. "Their pitcher was on and he stepped it up a notch. We just had trouble putting the bat on the ball."
Jefferson's bats were held in check by St. Pius of Kansas City as the Warriors recorded a 4-1 win in the Class 3 semifinal game at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark.
"This is a special group of young men," Kuehnle said. "I have to give a shout out to our seniors who have led this team and done a great job with that."
Jefferson (17-9) will play Elsberry (17-7) in the Class 3 third-place game at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning.
This is the farthest the Blue Jays have advanced in the playoffs in their 11 years.
"The whole goal was to end the season on a win and if we can't do it for first place, may as well do it for third place," Kuehnle said.
St. Pius (22-3) will play Linn (16-9) in the state championship game at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
"That's what we came down here for," St. Pius X coach Rick Ringel said. "Karter Muck was a big one for us."
Jefferson was able to tag Muck for a run early with three hits in the first inning.
But the 6-foot-2 junior was masterful after that.
Muck struck out 12 in a complete-game effort. He only gave up one run and scattered six hits over seven innings.
"He was a good pitcher," Kuehnle said. "He used that zone well and figured it out pretty early. It was one of those things he was just on today. I thought we had good approaches and did what we needed to do, but we just couldn't get the ball to fall in the later innings."
As the game went on, Muck, a Kansas University-commit, seemed to cruise through the Jefferson lineup at one point striking out four in a row.
"I like to heat up as the game goes on," Muck said. "I think what changed was I was able to hit the corners. Big props to my catcher Luke Feucht because he stuck those fastballs all day."
Colby Ott drove in the lone Jefferson run with an RBI single in the first inning. The senior went 2-for-3 at the plate. Ott and senior Dylan Schnitzler were the only two Blue Jays to record two hits against Muck.
Jefferson senior pitcher Daylen Whitener pitched into the fifth inning before handing the ball to Ott. The Warriors were able to break the 1-1 tie in the fifth inning with a two-out, two-run single by sophomore Luke Presko.
"They just got that one hit and we went down by two and we couldn't get it back," Kuehnle said.