JOLIET — Kayden Jennings kept up a running joke with his Edwardsville High baseball teammates all season long.

The senior shortstop, not known for his power, kidded he would eventually get his first high school round-tripper at the perfect time.

"Told them I'm saving my homers for the state tournament," Jennings said.

His wisecrack came true on Friday afternoon.

Jennings slammed a monstrous three-run homer in the opening inning to lead the Tigers to a 7-3 win over Elmhurst York in a Class 4A state semifinal.

Edwardsville (32-9) will face either Chicago Brother Rice (25-15) or Winnetka New Trier (29-7) in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The defending state champion Tigers, who have won nine in a row, will be searching for their fifth state crown to go along with titles in 2022, 2019, 1998 and 1990.

They are also in position to be the first team to win back-to-back championships since New Lenox Providence won three in a row from 2014-2016.

Jennings, a three-year varsity player, kick-started the contest with his first home run in his 179th at-bat.

It was no average blast either.

The long drive to left field went almost 370 feet and left the spacious ballpark. It easily cleared the 348-foot mark and pin-ponged around the streets of downtown Joliet.

"I've never felt anything like that," Jennings said. "Being able to run the bases and not trying to steal third or second, it was way different."

Jennings also added a run-scoring single in the fifth. His four RBI also are a career high.

"He put that big thump on the ball," Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said. "We've been waiting for a home run from (him) for a while. He saved it for a big moment."

The Tigers scored five times in the opening inning to grab control from the start.

"Early parts of the game we took really good at-bats," said Funkhouser, who picked up his 802nd career win.

Jennings entered the contest hitting .333. Of his 36 hits this season, 25 were singles. He is known more for his defensive skills.

Home runs just weren't in his wheelhouse.

Until now.

"The guys kept saying, 'Where's my home run?' " said Jennings, who will continue his career at the University of Illinois Springfield.

Jennings wasn't the only hero Friday.

Senior right fielder Caeleb Copeland ripped an RBI double in the first inning and then swiped home on the back end of a double steal. He also made a pair of acrobatic catches in the outfield to shut down a potential rally by York (25-14) in the second inning.

"A big hit to get it going," Copeland said. "Then I let (Jennings) do the rest."

Edwardsville sophomore righty Joseph Chiarodo tossed a strong 5 1/3 innings in improving to 6-2. He gave up one run on five hits and struck out eight.

Chiarodo retired nine of the first 11 hitters while his offense cut loose against York starter Tommy Van Daff.

The Tigers did all of their first inning damage with two outs. Chiarodo walked to set the stage for Copeland's run-scoring double. Following the double steal, Jennings unloaded to give his team five runs after just seven batters.

"We were kind of shell-shocked when we finally got off the field," York manager Dave Kalal said.

Edwardsville added two runs in the fifth to push the lead to 7-1. Riley Iffrig led off with a single and Copeland followed with a walk. Andrew Hendrickson pumped the lead to five runs with a sacrifice fly to left.

"(This) feels great," Funkhouser said. "Our guys played extremely well."

The Tigers are in the state tournament for a state-record 18th time. They will be appearing in their eighth championship game with a trio of second-place finishes to their credit.

"Playing for the championship, it's what it's all about," Jennings said.

Illinois Class 4A state semifinal: Edwardsville 7, Elmhurst York 3