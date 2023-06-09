Edwardsville infielder Kayden Jennings (11) celebrates after hitting the first home run of his high school career during a Class 4A baseball state semifinal Friday in Joliet, Ill. The Tigers beat Elmhurst York 7-3.
Edwardsville outfielder Caeleb Copeland (14) makes a diving catch in the outfield during a Class 4A baseball state semifinal Friday in Joliet, Ill.
Edwardsville outfielder Caeleb Copeland (14) slides safely at home during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville outfielder Caeleb Copeland (14) celebrates after a double during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
York infielder Brian Filosa tags out a runner at second base during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville pitcher Joseph Chiarodo (27) delivers a pitch during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville infielder Kayden Jennings (11) rounds second base after hitting a home run during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville infielder Kayden Jennings (11) throws to first base during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville infielder Lucas Krebs (2) throws to first base during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville pitcher Jake Holder (21) delivers a pitch during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville infielder Andrew Hendrickson (10) makes contact during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville outfielder Caeleb Copeland (14) makes contact with the ball during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville pitcher Joseph Chiarodo (27) celebrates after a strikeout during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville outfielder Montrez West (13) celebrates as he rounds the bases after a home run by Edwardsville infielder Kayden Jennings (11) during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville pitcher Andrew Hendrickson (10) celebrates after the final out of a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville pitcher Tony Eberlin (20) delivers a pitch during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville infielder Cole Funkhouser (1) fields the ball during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville pitcher Joseph Chiarodo (27) delivers to the plate during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville infielder Kayden Jennings (11) makes contact with the ball during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville infielder Kayden Jennings (11) attempts to turn a double play at second base during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville infielder Andrew Hendrickson (10) dives back to first base during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville infielder Kayden Jennings (11) makes contact with the ball during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville infielder Kayden Jennings (11) fields the ball during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville outfielder Caeleb Copeland (14) makes a catch in right field during a Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
They are also in position to be the first team to win back-to-back championships since New Lenox Providence won three in a row from 2014-2016.
Jennings, a three-year varsity player, kick-started the contest with his first home run in his 179th at-bat.
It was no average blast either.
The long drive to left field went almost 370 feet and left the spacious ballpark. It easily cleared the 348-foot mark and pin-ponged around the streets of downtown Joliet.
"I've never felt anything like that," Jennings said. "Being able to run the bases and not trying to steal third or second, it was way different."
Jennings also added a run-scoring single in the fifth. His four RBI also are a career high.
"He put that big thump on the ball," Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said. "We've been waiting for a home run from (him) for a while. He saved it for a big moment."
The Tigers scored five times in the opening inning to grab control from the start.
"Early parts of the game we took really good at-bats," said Funkhouser, who picked up his 802nd career win.
Jennings entered the contest hitting .333. Of his 36 hits this season, 25 were singles. He is known more for his defensive skills.
Home runs just weren't in his wheelhouse.
Until now.
"The guys kept saying, 'Where's my home run?' " said Jennings, who will continue his career at the University of Illinois Springfield.
Jennings wasn't the only hero Friday.
Senior right fielder Caeleb Copeland ripped an RBI double in the first inning and then swiped home on the back end of a double steal. He also made a pair of acrobatic catches in the outfield to shut down a potential rally by York (25-14) in the second inning.
"A big hit to get it going," Copeland said. "Then I let (Jennings) do the rest."
Edwardsville sophomore righty Joseph Chiarodo tossed a strong 5 1/3 innings in improving to 6-2. He gave up one run on five hits and struck out eight.
Chiarodo retired nine of the first 11 hitters while his offense cut loose against York starter Tommy Van Daff.
The Tigers did all of their first inning damage with two outs. Chiarodo walked to set the stage for Copeland's run-scoring double. Following the double steal, Jennings unloaded to give his team five runs after just seven batters.
"We were kind of shell-shocked when we finally got off the field," York manager Dave Kalal said.
Edwardsville added two runs in the fifth to push the lead to 7-1. Riley Iffrig led off with a single and Copeland followed with a walk. Andrew Hendrickson pumped the lead to five runs with a sacrifice fly to left.
"(This) feels great," Funkhouser said. "Our guys played extremely well."
The Tigers are in the state tournament for a state-record 18th time. They will be appearing in their eighth championship game with a trio of second-place finishes to their credit.
"Playing for the championship, it's what it's all about," Jennings said.
Illinois Class 4A state semifinal: Edwardsville 7, Elmhurst York 3
