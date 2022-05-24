John Burroughs bombs way to Class 4 quarterfinal round past St. Charles West

ST. CHARLES — Ahmad Muhammad wasn't looking to create a "highlight reel" play when he dug into the batter's box Tuesday evening.

The John Burroughs freshman just wanted to put the ball in play and keep the line moving.

He sort of did both.

"The ball was low and away, so I just took it that way," Muhammad said.

Muhammad's triple was one of the multitude of extra-base hits John Burroughs had during a 14-8 victory in a Class 4 baseball sectional at St. Charles West.

"It's fantastic. It feels great, but the job's not finished," John Burroughs junior Will Chapman said.

John Burroughs (26-4) advanced to play host to Southern Boone (31-2) in the Class 4 quarterfinal round Thursday at a time to be determined.

"We're excited it is at home," John Burroughs coach Scott Deken said. "We know we'll have our hands full. There is a reason they only have two losses because they're pretty stinking good."

This is the furthest the Bombers have advanced since winning the Class 2A state championship in 2002 under coach Andy Katzman.

Muhammad went 1-for-2 with two RBI, but his triple was the highlight hit in a six-run third inning for the Bombers.

"I was just thinking just put the ball in play," Muhammed said. "I wasn't trying to swing for the fences, have a highlight reel hit, I just wanted a hard-hit ball. Just solid contact."

John Burroughs trailed 3-2 going into the inning before racing out in front 8-3 and never looked back.

"We're confident in ourselves and in our ability, but that six-run inning really made a difference," Chapman said. "That relaxed us."

After his triple, Muhammed was taken out of the lineup after an awkward slide at third base twisted his knee. From the bench, he got to see a hitting clinic put on by his teammates.

"They were just playing unselfish ball," Muhammed said. "They weren't trying to make highlight-reel plays, they were doing what they needed to do.

The Bombers battered out 15 hits and ended an 11-game winning streak for St. Charles West (15-6).

Chapman went 2-for-5 with three RBI, while junior Jack Enger was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBI. Jack Schenck went 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Though his pitching staff didn't have their usual pinpoint stuff, Deken was proud of the way they battled.

"We haven't allowed more than four runs all year long, but that's a testament to that team and how well they can swing it," Deken said. "That's a good ball club over there."

Despite the flurry of hits given up by his team, St. Charles West coach Nuru Allen never felt the atmosphere dip in his dugout.

"We got down two, but their confidence never was shaken," Allen said. "We got three right off the bat and it was a good vibe. The kids never quit even in that last inning and that's how they've been all season."

Each inning the Bombers scored, the Warriors had a response in their half of the inning.

Junior outfielder Kyle Quinn paced the offense with four RBI, two coming in a three-run first inning. Freshman Brenan Goering went 3-for-4 and scored three times for the Warriors.

Despite the loss, Allen was proud of his senior class and their four years of accomplishments.

"They were my first class and they've been class acts from beginning to end," Allen said. "They worked so hard. I'm very proud of them and I'm going to miss these guys."

