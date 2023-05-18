LADUE — Charlie Karlovic looked dead red on a 3-2 count.

The John Burroughs junior catcher's eyes lit up as he got the heat.

He didn't miss.

"I was looking for a fastball and when I got a fastball, I just turned on it," Karlovic said.

Karlovic's leadoff home run was just the appetizer as the entirety of the John Burroughs offense exploded in a 13-3 victory over Priory in the Class 4 District 3 baseball final Thursday afternoon at John Burroughs School.

John Burroughs (24-3), the No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, captured its second successive district title.

The Bombers are still undefeated against Missouri school. Their only three losses have come to out-of-state opponents in a tournament at the beginning of the year in Florida.

"They're excited about the opportunity," John Burroughs coach Scott Deken said. "We want to play good teams. We beefed up our schedule. We knew this team had the pitching and defense to compete against good teams. Things are clicking right now and the guys are excited."

John Burroughs will play Sullivan on Tuesday in a Class 4 sectional game at John Burroughs School. The time has yet to be determined.

Karlovic's home run in the first inning kickstarted the offensive explosion. The junior went 3-for-3 with a double and a home run while collecting three RBI.

His leadoff home run came after Priory (15-12) scored two runs in the first inning off a Kyle Hogan two-run single. After John Spivey picked up an RBI in the third inning to give the Ravens a 3-2 lead, the Bombers' offense detonated.

In the third inning, John Burroughs scored 10 runs on eight hits, with Brady Schenck picking up two RBI in that spree. The senior ended the game with an RBI single to score the 13th run in the bottom half of the fifth.

As a team, John Burroughs battered out 15 hits in 29 at-bats.

"We hang our hat on pitching and defense," Deken said. "Whenever we hit the ball hard, and we've done it good recently, we're going to be hard to beat."

Bombers senior Bowen Brantingham picked up his area-leading ninth win on the mound, going five innings and giving up three runs on three hits while striking out six.

"I didn't have my best stuff (Thursday)," Brantingham said. "When I let up two in the first inning, the offense got it right back for me. It was awesome."

Hogan and Max Lipe both had two hits for the Ravens in.

Priory coach Steve Zaegel had praise for his team that totaled the most wins (15) in a season for the program since 2015.

"They should be proud of the team we had," Zaegel said. "We had some big wins over opponents we haven't beaten in a long time. The boys should be very proud of the season we had and the comrade they built. It's the most fun I've ever had coaching."

