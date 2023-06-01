OZARK — Bowen Brantingham looked down at a glove that was very foreign to him.

The senior John Burroughs pitcher had thrown 60-plus innings with his trusty gray glove on his left arm. But Thursday, on his most important start of the season, he was forced to find a new one.

"That was the first time I had to change my glove this year," Brantingham said. "My other glove is all gray and the problem was the gray."

The senior hurler asked for multiple gloves before settling on a teammate's.

After Thursday, he may have a new favorite glove.

The senior was masterful on the mound as John Burroughs pounded past Springfield Catholic 9-4 to capture the Class 4 baseball state championship at U.S. Baseball Park.

"It's awesome," Brantingham said. "It's great to do it with this group of guys."

John Burroughs (28-3) captured its first state championship since winning the Class 2A state championship in 2002. The Bombers ended the season on a 25-game winning streak and were undefeated against Missouri teams.

"We were 3-3 coming out of Florida, and to roll off all these wins it's been something to watch," John Burroughs coach Scott Deken said. "These guys have played so hard and worked so hard. Could not be prouder of them."

Brantingham collected his 11th win on the season, going 6 1-3 innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits. The future Air Force righty struck out a season-high 13.

"Bowen did fantastic," Deken said. "He was everything we wanted him to be. He's going to be something special at the next level. He's one of the best to put on the uniform."

The senior ace did it all with teammate Hall Chapman's glove.

He did allow seven walks as the heavens opened up in the second inning and the John Burroughs ace struggled to find a grip on the ball as he tried to keep his throwing hand dry.

"I was expecting them to stop the game," Brantingham said. "I've never pitched in anything like that before. I was trying to keep my hand covered with my glove. It didn't really work."

When the weather cleared, Brantingham was dominant, striking out the side in the third inning.

While Deken would have loved to see Brantingham close things out, the senior hit his pitch limit so the coach was forced to hand it to closer Jack Enger.

"If we hadn't hit that pitch limit, I wanted him to be on the mound to make that final out," Deken said. "It's special to have Jack Enger out there. he's one of our first true closers and he's done a fantastic job."

Senior Enger slammed the door with back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.

Brantingham managed to outduel a summer-time teammate as his offense ambushed Springfield Catholic (21-8) starter Coleman Morrison with six runs on six hits in the first inning.

"We knew he threw mostly fastballs and that may have played into our favor because we're a really good fastball-hitting team," Deken said. "There was no way I'd predict six runs in the first inning."

The six-run outburst was capped by sophomore Ahmad Muhammad's triple which he nearly stretched into an inside-the-park home run.

"I was thinking run as fast as I can around those bases," Muhammad said. "I was too excited. I was just thinking, the ball's down, run."

Deken didn't regret sending the sophomore speedster even after he was cut down at the plate.

"I saw they misplayed the ball and we were going to push our luck," Deken said. "It was a bang-bang play, but I'd send him again in a heartbeat."

John Burroughs battered out 12 hits against the Springfield Catholic pitching staff with junior Calvin Gelle leading the way with three hits. Senior Julian Schenck and Griffin Barnett joined Muhammad with two hits each.

With the majority of the production graduating, Deken was sad to see them leave the dugout for the final time.

But the coach was supremely proud of them for completing the journey that started in middle school.

"Fantastic group of seniors, we're going to miss them tremendously next year," Deken said. "They set a good tone for the rest."