Lafayette uses long ball, Fladda's pitching for league victory against Marquette

WILDWOOD — John Kramer delivered the exclamation mark on a Tuesday afternoon filled with home runs for the Lafayette baseball team.

The senior left fielder took a second to admire his a 400-foot bomb and waved goodbye to a ball he didn't see again.

"I thought maybe I waved too early at it," Kramer said. "But it stayed fair for me."

The Lancers hit three home runs in their 12-2 home victory against Marquette in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool baseball game. The game ended after six innings via the 10-run rule.

Kramer's two-run blast came in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Lancers (12-1 overall, 3-0 conference) rolled to their fifth consecutive victory.

Mitchell Hoffman collected the first Lafayette hit with a solo home run in the third before Andrew Alwell lasered one over the right-field fence in the fifth.

"I enjoyed Hoffman's and Alwell's more than mine," said Kramer, an Ole Miss signee who had two hits and three RBI. "I enjoy it when the team does well. We were hitting really well."

On the mound, senior pitcher Luc Fladda picked up his area-leading fifth victory for the Lancers, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings.