Lafayette uses long ball, Fladda's pitching for league victory against Marquette

WILDWOOD — John Kramer delivered the exclamation mark on a Tuesday afternoon filled with home runs for the Lafayette baseball team.
The senior left fielder took a second to admire his a 400-foot bomb and waved goodbye to a ball he didn't see again.
"I thought maybe I waved too early at it," Kramer said. "But it stayed fair for me."
The Lancers hit three home runs in their 12-2 home victory against Marquette in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool baseball game. The game ended after six innings via the 10-run rule.
Kramer's two-run blast came in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Lancers (12-1 overall, 3-0 conference) rolled to their fifth consecutive victory.
Mitchell Hoffman collected the first Lafayette hit with a solo home run in the third before Andrew Alwell lasered one over the right-field fence in the fifth.
"I enjoyed Hoffman's and Alwell's more than mine," said Kramer, an Ole Miss signee who had two hits and three RBI. "I enjoy it when the team does well. We were hitting really well."
On the mound, senior pitcher Luc Fladda picked up his area-leading fifth victory for the Lancers, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings.
Fladda went five innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out nine. He ran into struggles in the fifth inning as Marquette (6-4, 2-1) loaded the bases with no one out and the teeth of its lineup up to bat.
But the Oklahoma signee bore down and dug a little bit deeper into his bag of tricks. After giving up a run, he struck out the next two batters before a hard groundout got him out of the inning with minimal damage done.
"My defense was huge behind me," Fladda said. "They helped me out a lot."
Marquette, which had a five-game win streak snapped, got off to a good start.
The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead against Fladda when junior Mason Breidenbach hit a solo home run in the first inning.
But Marquette's defense hit a rough patch, committing four errors in the second and third innings as Lafayette took a 3-1 lead.
"I just think it was growing pain," Marquette coach John Meyer said. "You're playing a very good team where one mistake makes it difficult, and the more mistakes, it stacks up. These are growing pains and we just need to learn how to rebound from them. I'm glad it happened. We needed this to happen against a really good opponent and learn how to bounce back."
The teams were playing for the first time since the Class 5 District 3 title game May 15, 2019, which Marquette won 6-1 on its way to a state runner-up finish that season.
That loss still resonates Lancers players like Kramer and Luc Fladda.
"It's really fresh for us because we were on the team as a sophomore," Kramer said. "That was a hard loss for us. We wanted that district championship."
The Lancers get their chance to pick up a conference sweep at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Marquette as part of the Suburban Conference's two-game series setup.
Lafayette hasn't won consecutive games against Marquette since a streak of four wins in a row from 2008-2011, and since then Marquette is 13-4 in the head-to-head series.
"Each day, you want to keep improving," Lafayette coach Boyd Manne said. "It was our first conference game against them. It'll be a big test (Wednesday) for our kids. Getting a victory (Tuesday), it's good for the moment, but wake up (Wednesday), it's a new day, we've got to get right back after it."