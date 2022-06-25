Large schools program of the year: Edwardsville's culture of coaching collaboration keeps it among the area's elite

Lexie Griffin couldn’t wait to be a Tiger.

As a middle schooler at softball camp, she listened intently as the then-Edwardsville High players regaled the younger kids with stories about life on the varsity. They made it sound like the best thing ever.

“Seeing those girls with us every day and talking to us about how fun and how much different high school softball is it definitely got me really excited and I was ready as soon as I got out of middle school,” Griffin said.

A two-sport standout and recent graduate, Griffin’s time at Edwardsville has ended but not before she was part of one of the greatest years in school history. In the fall Griffin was the setter on the volleyball team that went 33-9 and finished fourth in Class 4A. In the spring she was the catcher for the softball team that went 33-4 and took third in Class 4A. The baseball team finished 36-4 and won the Class 4A state title, its fourth overall and second in three seasons. The boys track and field team was the Class 3A runner-up as recent graduate Ryan Watts became the second runner in Illinois and school history to sweep state titles in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races.

All told the Tigers won 12 sectional titles, advanced to three super-sectionals and brought home four state trophies. For the overwhelming depth of its success, Edwardsville is the STLhighschoolsports.com large schools program of the year.

It was no easy choice as CBC made its case by becoming the first area large school to win state championships in football and basketball in the same season, but the sheer breadth of Edwardsville’s accomplishments were hard to beat.

“I think we’re all very fortunate to be in the position we’re in as coaches and athletes,” said longtime baseball coach Tim Funkhouser. “We have a lot of people that are headed in the right direction. I think the coaches are all dedicated to what they’re doing, the administration gives outstanding support and ultimately it creates an environment in our school where everybody is trying to pursue excellence.”

That pursuit can only happen if the entire athletic program is on the same page. The common thread that runs through the vast majority of successful programs is a willingness to work together and give the student-athletes the best possible experience. They are encouraged to play multiple sports, to get out of their comfort zone and try something new. There’s a little piece of every coach that wants their sport to be a priority, but they swallow that bit of ego for the good of the school, the community and, most importantly, the kids.

Area state champions: 2021-22 For additions or corrections, please email Chris Gove at cgove@stltoday.com. Thank you.

“We have to put our kids first. I think it would be selfish for one individual coach to isolate the best kids in the school and keep them from doing other things,” boys track and field coach Chad Lakatos said. “A lot of these kids are great athletes. They need to utilize their talents in other areas. I think our coaching staff does a great job to get the most out of our kids.”

A prime example is Blakely and Macie Hockett. Macie, a recent graduate, and Blakely, who just finished her freshman year, split time in the spring between the soccer and track and field teams. That’s the soccer team that stunned powerhouse O’Fallon, advanced to a super-sectional and lost a tight 2-0 match to eventual state champion Metea Valley.

Sharing athletes is encouraged in every season, but sharing them in the same season is a completely different level of cooperation.

“You talk about working together, how many times are you going to see that happen?” Edwardsville athletics director Alex Fox said.

That kind of collaboration is made easier with experienced coaches, and Edwardsville is flush with them. Its most decorated is softball coach Lori Blade, who was recently inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame. The only coach in Illinois High School Association history with 700 wins in two sports, she led the girls basketball program to 743 wins before stepping down after the 2019-20 season. After 26 seasons on the softball diamond, the last 18 with the Tigers, she’s closing in on 800 career victories.

“She definitely knows the game better than anyone I’ve ever met,” Griffin said. “Playing for Coach Blade is something I’ll remember and I already miss it. I think she knows the impact she has on kids but she definitely made a huge impact on my life that I’ll always take with me.”

An Edwardsville legacy, Funkhouser has led the baseball program to eight state semifinal appearances and two state championships since he took over prior to the 1999 season. Matt Martin has helmed the football program since the 2008 season as the Tigers have made 10 consecutive playoff appearances. Mark Heiderscheid has spent the past 22 years leading the boys soccer program, which has won two state championships (2000, 2013) and made another five semifinal appearances in his tenure.

“Coaching at Edwardsville is awesome. The expertise that some of these guys and girls have is second to none,” Blade said. “The kids and the families do a great job of bringing them up but some of the expertise they’re getting exposed to is really, really good. Everybody works hard, puts the time in and there are some really talented people working with the youth in this district.”

Even when there are changes Edwardsville has been fortunate to install quality candidates from within. Heather Ohlau was an assistant coach for two years before taking over the girls volleyball program in the summer of 2020. A 2011 Edwardsville graduate, Caty Happe (nee Ponce) joined Blade’s basketball staff prior to the 2015 season and took over as head coach when Blade stepped down.

“The biggest key has been the consistency piece,” Fox said. “We’ve been able to bring people in under that consistency model and the next person has been ready to go, they’ve been in the pipeline.”

It certainly doesn’t hurt the cause that Edwardsville’s school district administration values the educational and communal benefits a strong athletics program provides. Edwardsville’s athletic facilities are among the best in area. There’s even a new addition as an ice rink and indoor track are nearing completion behind the main building on school grounds.

“(Dr. Patrick Shelton is) a huge supporter of us continuing to foster growth in athletics and activities,” Fox said. “The board of education are huge supporters. It starts there and it trickles down and our coaches see that.”

Most importantly so do the athletes. The class of 2022 had a high school experience unlike any before it. The spring of their sophomore year was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their junior year was completely thrown off balance by the repercussions of the pandemic. Not until this school year did they find any sense of normalcy. Even with a more routine year, the lessons they learned through the adversity of the prior 18 months stayed with them. It may have even played a role in how this outstanding school year unfolded.

“It definitely got tough when sports were taken away from us. We were doing everything we could to get them back,” Griffin said. “Mostly what we took from it was never take anything for granted and our season could have ended at any point. We were working hard day in and day out to make sure we made the most of every day we could.”

