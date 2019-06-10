Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Dustin Crawford, Waterloo (vs Dixon, 6/8)7.03011205
Grant Schaefer, Edwardsville (vs Hampshire, 6/7)7.03011024
Dustin Crawford, Waterloo (vs Effingham, 6/3)5.05011133
Matthew Boyer, Edwardsville (vs St. Charles North, 6/8)6.09000224
Logan Nespor, Hampshire (vs Edwardsville, 6/7)6.03001233
Matt Zahora, Burbank St. Laurence (vs Waterloo, 6/7)5.12010273
John Hamer, St. Charles North (vs Edwardsville, 6/8)3.14000012
Andrew Long, Dixon (vs Waterloo, 6/8)4.05000525
Matthew Boyer, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Marist, 6/3)4.03000336
Drake Downing, Waterloo (vs Burbank St. Laurence , 6/7)3.03000337
Justin Janas, Chicago Marist (vs Edwardsville, 6/3)5.02000449
