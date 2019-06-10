Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Dustin Crawford, Waterloo (vs Dixon, 6/8)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Grant Schaefer, Edwardsville (vs Hampshire, 6/7)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Dustin Crawford, Waterloo (vs Effingham, 6/3)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Matthew Boyer, Edwardsville (vs St. Charles North, 6/8)
|6.0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Logan Nespor, Hampshire (vs Edwardsville, 6/7)
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Matt Zahora, Burbank St. Laurence (vs Waterloo, 6/7)
|5.1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7
|3
|John Hamer, St. Charles North (vs Edwardsville, 6/8)
|3.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Andrew Long, Dixon (vs Waterloo, 6/8)
|4.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|5
|Matthew Boyer, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Marist, 6/3)
|4.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Drake Downing, Waterloo (vs Burbank St. Laurence , 6/7)
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|Justin Janas, Chicago Marist (vs Edwardsville, 6/3)
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|9