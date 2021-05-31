Last week's best hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Kellen Scruggs, O'Fallon (vs Civic Memorial, 5/28)
|3
|3
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Luke Darling, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 5/26)
|3
|3
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 5/25)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 5/26)
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Brandon Pickus, Belleville West (vs East St. Louis, 5/25)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Hayden Ott, Freeburg (vs Waterloo, 5/29)
|3
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Carter Trieb, Marissa (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 5/25)
|3
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Mason Hamon, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 5/28)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Kendall Brookins, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville, 5/25)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Jared Lisher, New Athens (vs Marissa, 5/24)
|4
|4
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Nic Rosborough, Vandalia (vs Odin, 5/26)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jared Lisher, New Athens (vs Red Bud, 5/26)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 5/25)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Okawville, 5/28)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Colby Clark, Hardin Calhoun (vs Carrollton, Illinois, 5/25)
|3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Robbie Engel, Belleville West (vs East St. Louis, 5/25)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Evan Funkhouser, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 5/24)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Alan Mason, Belleville East (vs Granite City, 5/26)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Andrew Wieneke, Civic Memorial (vs Highland, 5/24)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hardin Calhoun, 5/26)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000