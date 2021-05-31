 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Last week's best hitting performances
0 comments

Last week's best hitting performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Kellen Scruggs, O'Fallon (vs Civic Memorial, 5/28)33151011000
Luke Darling, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 5/26)33250101000
Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 5/25)33331101000
Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 5/26)44422001000
Brandon Pickus, Belleville West (vs East St. Louis, 5/25)33331001000
Hayden Ott, Freeburg (vs Waterloo, 5/29)3404100750
Carter Trieb, Marissa (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 5/25)3524000600
Mason Hamon, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 5/28)33121001000
Kendall Brookins, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville, 5/25)33121001000
Jared Lisher, New Athens (vs Marissa, 5/24)44403001000
Nic Rosborough, Vandalia (vs Odin, 5/26)33120001000
Jared Lisher, New Athens (vs Red Bud, 5/26)3413100750
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 5/25)3413000750
Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Okawville, 5/28)33110001000
Colby Clark, Hardin Calhoun (vs Carrollton, Illinois, 5/25)3522100600
Robbie Engel, Belleville West (vs East St. Louis, 5/25)33111001000
Evan Funkhouser, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 5/24)3412000750
Alan Mason, Belleville East (vs Granite City, 5/26)33110001000
Andrew Wieneke, Civic Memorial (vs Highland, 5/24)3422000750
Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hardin Calhoun, 5/26)33110001000
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports