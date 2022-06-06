 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Last week's best hitting performances

  • 0

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Minooka, 6/4)33250011000
Cade Hardy, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 6/1)3435011750
Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Lindbergh, 6/4)33310101000
Jake McCutcheon, Francis Howell (vs Liberty North, 6/3)3512101600
Hayden Bates, Festus (vs Willard, 6/3)33200001000
T McGuire, Liberty North (vs Francis Howell, 6/3)3401200750
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Freeburg, 5/30)3511010600
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the star of one of the winningest programs in Missouri high school sports history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News