Last week's best hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Minooka, 6/4)
|3
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Cade Hardy, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 6/1)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|0
|1
|1
|750
|Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Lindbergh, 6/4)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Jake McCutcheon, Francis Howell (vs Liberty North, 6/3)
|3
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|600
|Hayden Bates, Festus (vs Willard, 6/3)
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|T McGuire, Liberty North (vs Francis Howell, 6/3)
|3
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Freeburg, 5/30)
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|600