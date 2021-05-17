Last week's best hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Connor Freeze, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 5/12)
|3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Michael Hopkins, McCluer (vs Hazelwood Central, 5/11)
|3
|5
|3
|6
|0
|1
|0
|600
|Ethan Crouse, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 5/10)
|3
|3
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Jacob Steele, Fort Zumwalt South (vs St. Charles, 5/11)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Nick Greco, Affton (vs Herculaneum, 5/11)
|3
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Ethan Carroll, Festus (vs Perryville, 5/12)
|3
|4
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Braeden Wells, Roxana (vs Red Bud, 5/15)
|3
|3
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Jerseyville, 5/14)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|750
|Zach Molden, Lutheran North (vs Trinity, 5/10)
|4
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Okawville, 5/12)
|3
|3
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Red Bud, 5/12)
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Paul Noel, St. Louis Patriots (vs Principia, 5/13)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1000
|Johnny Daffron, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs McCluer North, 5/10)
|4
|5
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|800
|Daniel Wissler, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Marquette, 5/13)
|4
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Wyatt Brown, Affton (vs Seckman, 5/10)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Chase Schrader, Gibault (vs Cahokia, 5/12)
|3
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Ben Beier, Lutheran South (vs Priory, 5/13)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Carson Ruot, Vandalia (vs Carlinville, 5/10)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Mitchell Casey, Vandalia (vs Carlinville, 5/10)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|AJ Wortham, Maplewood-RH (vs Crossroads College Prep, 5/11)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000