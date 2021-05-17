 Skip to main content
Last week's best hitting performances
Last week's best hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Connor Freeze, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 5/12)33440021000
Michael Hopkins, McCluer (vs Hazelwood Central, 5/11)3536010600
Ethan Crouse, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 5/10)33151001000
Jacob Steele, Fort Zumwalt South (vs St. Charles, 5/11)33242001000
Nick Greco, Affton (vs Herculaneum, 5/11)33150001000
Ethan Carroll, Festus (vs Perryville, 5/12)3416000750
Braeden Wells, Roxana (vs Red Bud, 5/15)33051001000
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Jerseyville, 5/14)3434201750
Zach Molden, Lutheran North (vs Trinity, 5/10)44430001000
Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Okawville, 5/12)33042001000
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Red Bud, 5/12)33141001000
Paul Noel, St. Louis Patriots (vs Principia, 5/13)33130111000
Johnny Daffron, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs McCluer North, 5/10)4543200800
Daniel Wissler, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Marquette, 5/13)44231001000
Wyatt Brown, Affton (vs Seckman, 5/10)33131011000
Chase Schrader, Gibault (vs Cahokia, 5/12)33140001000
Ben Beier, Lutheran South (vs Priory, 5/13)33232001000
Carson Ruot, Vandalia (vs Carlinville, 5/10)33330001000
Mitchell Casey, Vandalia (vs Carlinville, 5/10)3424001750
AJ Wortham, Maplewood-RH (vs Crossroads College Prep, 5/11)33320011000
