Last week's best hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Jake McCutcheon, Francis Howell (vs Grain Valley, 4/16)4545002800
Bryer Arview, Civic Memorial (vs Staunton, 4/16)3436010750
Oliver Degenhardt, Vianney (vs Gibault, 4/14)4536100800
Jrue Blassingame, St. Charles West (vs North Point, 4/14)3435101750
Philip Peletes, Duchesne (vs Bayless, 4/12)33241001000
Ben Brickey, Holt (vs North Point, 4/15)33340001000
Connor McDonald, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 4/12)44140001000
Jeff Williams, North Point (vs St. Charles West, 4/14)33241001000
Zach Reiniesch, Gillespie (vs Auburn, 4/11)33230011000
Kamryn Link, Gillespie (vs Auburn, 4/11)44423001000
Duan McRoberts, Wright City (vs Silex, 4/14)33320021000
Brandon Hebrank, Vianney (vs Gibault, 4/14)33331001000
Hunter Sample, Breese Central (vs Wood River, 4/14)33230101000
Carter Smith, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Staley, 4/15)33320011000
Chase Brock, Whitfield (vs DuBourg, 4/12)33323001000
Ayden Rogers, Francis Howell (vs Grain Valley, 4/16)33231001000
Stephen Wesolich, Parkway Central (vs Parkway North, 4/12)33230001000
Mason Hamon, Breese Central (vs Mascoutah, 4/16)3405000750
Adam Bovinett, Collinsville (vs Alton Marquette, 4/16)33220011000
Wil Harris, Mater Dei (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 4/14)3424000750
