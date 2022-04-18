Last week's best hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Jake McCutcheon, Francis Howell (vs Grain Valley, 4/16)
|4
|5
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|800
|Bryer Arview, Civic Memorial (vs Staunton, 4/16)
|3
|4
|3
|6
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Oliver Degenhardt, Vianney (vs Gibault, 4/14)
|4
|5
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|800
|Jrue Blassingame, St. Charles West (vs North Point, 4/14)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Philip Peletes, Duchesne (vs Bayless, 4/12)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Ben Brickey, Holt (vs North Point, 4/15)
|3
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Connor McDonald, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 4/12)
|4
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jeff Williams, North Point (vs St. Charles West, 4/14)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Zach Reiniesch, Gillespie (vs Auburn, 4/11)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Kamryn Link, Gillespie (vs Auburn, 4/11)
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Duan McRoberts, Wright City (vs Silex, 4/14)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Brandon Hebrank, Vianney (vs Gibault, 4/14)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Hunter Sample, Breese Central (vs Wood River, 4/14)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Carter Smith, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Staley, 4/15)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Chase Brock, Whitfield (vs DuBourg, 4/12)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Ayden Rogers, Francis Howell (vs Grain Valley, 4/16)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Stephen Wesolich, Parkway Central (vs Parkway North, 4/12)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Mason Hamon, Breese Central (vs Mascoutah, 4/16)
|3
|4
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Adam Bovinett, Collinsville (vs Alton Marquette, 4/16)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Wil Harris, Mater Dei (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 4/14)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|750