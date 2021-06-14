 Skip to main content
Last week's best hitting performances
Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Matt Howard, Columbia (vs Teutopolis, 6/9)33031001000
Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Newton, 6/9)33222001000
Corey Quintal, O'Fallon (vs Granite City, 6/7)3413001750
Drew Watts, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 6/9)44120001000
Matt Howard, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 6/7)3403100750
Jonah James, Columbia (vs Teutopolis, 6/9)3432000750
John Rea, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 6/9)3422000750
Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Columbia, 6/11)3411000750
Jacob Rudolphi, Mascoutah (vs Charleston, Illinois, 6/9)3401000750
