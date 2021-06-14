Last week's best hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Matt Howard, Columbia (vs Teutopolis, 6/9)
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Newton, 6/9)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Corey Quintal, O'Fallon (vs Granite City, 6/7)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Drew Watts, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 6/9)
|4
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Matt Howard, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 6/7)
|3
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Jonah James, Columbia (vs Teutopolis, 6/9)
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|John Rea, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 6/9)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Columbia, 6/11)
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Jacob Rudolphi, Mascoutah (vs Charleston, Illinois, 6/9)
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750